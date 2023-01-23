Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid 'Dance Dance' (feat. Alessandra)

Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid 'Dance Dance' (feat. Alessandra)

Gabry Ponte - Dance Dance is out 20th January via Spinnin’ Records. 

Jan. 23, 2023  

Following a massive start to 2023 with a rework of his track I'm Good (Blue) from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha that returned to top the global charts after 25 years, Gabry Ponte releases single Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) via Spinnin' Records.

Since the breakthrough release of Blue with his band Eiffel 65 in 1998, which sold over 8M copies and started their journey to winning the title of 'Best Italian Artist in the World' at the 2000 European Music Awards, Gabry Ponte has taken the world by storm.

The Grammy-nominated and Multi-Platinum producer has amassed over 2B streams on Spotify, become the Top 3 most streamed Italian artist in the world alongside the likes of Måneskin and Meduza, and landed the no. 61 spot on the infamous Top 100 DJs chart in 2014.

Known for adrenaline-boosting classics and motivating modern hits, Gabry Ponte has collaborated with the likes of R3HAB, Mike Williams, Sam Feldt, Timmy Trumpet, and Blasterjaxx and released on labels such as Ministry Of Sound, Polydor Records, and Virgin Records.

Tracks such as Thunder and Monster with LUM!X have amassed over 346M and 260M Spotify streams respectively while collaboration with Timmy Trumpet Mad World has collected over 108M Spotify streams.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Alessandra contributes her haunting and infectious vocals to Dance Dance. Inspired by the likes of David Bowie and Kate Bush, the Stockholm native channels a theatrical and unique personality into hits such as All We Got with Robin Schulz and KIDDO that spent several weeks at no.1 at European radio and solo single Your River which has amassed over 1M Spotify streams. The artist has gathered over half a billion streams in total as a songwriter and has built a strong reputation penning ballads for other artists.

Now uniting for a breathtaking and refreshing pop dance juggernaut, Gabry Ponte and Alessandra are a potent combined force on one of this year's most promising hits. Featuring relentlessly catchy drops and rousing production that pairs beautifully with the powerful rawness of Alessandra's voice, Dance Dance is an anthem of freedom that inspires and energises.

Gabry Ponte - Dance Dance is out 20th January via Spinnin' Records. Listen to the new single here:



POSH SWAT Release More Will Be Revealed Single Photo
POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single
POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single 'MORE WILL BE REVEALED.' Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled 'DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY' via Stereogum earlier this month.
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP Gipp N Worthy Photo
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'
'Gipp N Worthy' is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. 'Gipp N Worthy' is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other Photo
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album BLUES ALL AROUND Photo
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share