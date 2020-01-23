Gabrielle Aplin & Nina Nesbitt Release 'Miss You 2' Video

Gabrielle Aplin and Nina Nesbitt have released the video for their new single 'Miss You 2'. The video captures Gabrielle and Nina alongside couples as they overcome relationship differences.

Listen below!



'Miss You 2' is a brand new version of Gabrielle's 2016 hit single 'Miss You', reworked this year in collaboration with Nina Nesbitt.



The pair are long-term friends and a collaboration is something that both fans and the artists have wanted for years.



'Miss You 2' is proving a radio hit and has been added to the Radio 2 B-list, while it also featured in Radio 1's 'Best New Pop'. The track has also received over 2.5 million streams.



The video comes on the back of the release of Gabrielle Aplin's brand new album Dear Happy. The record has been released to swathes of critical praise, and the album is featured as Radio 2's 'Album Of The Week' this week, while its singles have also been getting great Radio 1 support. Dear Happy has clocked up over 100 million streams across all tracks.



The album is an uplifting pop record that chronicles Gabrielle's life, and the experiences and cultures she has been inspired by whilst touring and travelling the world over the past couple of years.



Dear Happy features some of Gabrielle's most personal lyrical moments alongside a breadth of music and influences not yet heard from her before, displaying the wonderful diversity of Gabrielle Aplin as both a pop star and songwriter.



Gabrielle Aplin will be touring in support of Dear Happy, which runs throughout the UK and Ireland in March. Dates are selling quickly with Glasgow already sold out. This week Gabrielle also announced a six-date European tour. Tickets are on sale now and available from http://www.gabrielleaplin.co.uk/live/



MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's **SOLD OUT**

5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

6th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

9th - Belfast, Limelight

10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

12th - Leeds, Stylus

13th - Cardiff, Y Plas

14th - Nottingham, Rock City

16th - Brighton, Concorde 2

17th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire

18th - Bristol, SWX



APRIL EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

14th - Berlin, Privatclub

15th - Cologne, Luxor

16th - Paris, Badaboum

20th - Brussels, La Madeleine

21st - Rotterdam, Rotown Rotterdam

23rd - København, Ideal Bar





