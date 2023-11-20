GUISE Releases Standalone Single 'Wish'

The new track precedes a run of UK dates with folk hero Seth Lakeman.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

GUISE Releases Standalone Single 'Wish'

GUISE, the alias of Jess Guise, sees out 2023 with one of her most heart-breaking, humbling songs to date: “Wish”. The new track precedes a run of UK dates with folk hero Seth Lakeman – full dates of which can be found below.

Out today via Xtra Mile Recordings, “Wish” is Guise’s first release since the emotional rollercoaster that was her debut album ‘Youngest Daughter’ and this standalone single finds her in similarly fine fettle.

Written as a conversation with her late father, it finds Jess reminiscing on the immortal memories they shared together, while wondering what he would have made of the way her life has turned out since. As she explains:

“”Wish” is a conversation with my Dad, who died suddenly when I was 18. It’s my best attempt at expressing the continued pain of losing someone you love, and what it’s been like learning to carry that love around without him still being here to receive it. Music was a shared language for us and this is the closest I can get to feeling like I’m still actually talking to him. He was the wisest person I’ve ever known and navigating the world without his advice has been a hard and relentless challenge, really. I always, always want to know what he’d think, especially about what I write.”

“Wish” will strike a resonant chord with anyone who has experienced the hollow emptiness that comes with such a loss. Paired with spacious pianos, restrained mandolins, and slow-burning strings, together they create a hushed atmosphere that allows Jess’ conversation to speak volumes. Produced and mixed by Lukas Drinkwater, “Wish” was mastered by Frank Turner.

“I was already proud of this song” Jess adds, “but recording it with my dear friend Lukas Drinkwater, who connected to it so personally and brought some completely fresh ideas to the table along with his incredible musicianship, has resulted in something that neither of us expected. It was such a joy to see the song grow in the studio like that, and I think it’s become my favourite thing I’ve made to date. I’m about as sure as I can ever be that my Dad would like this one.”

“Wish” is the first material from Guise since the 2022 studio album ‘Youngest Daughter’. An autobiographical, story-so-far record filled with honest, personal, and self-deprecating songs told with warmth and humour, it was described by Jess as a "wander through the various ways I’ve tried to follow my heart over the years”.

An album that put its heart on its sleeve, it featured the pop perfection of previous singles ‘The Boy & The Thief’, ‘Don’t Come Back’ and the Emily Barker-backed tenderness of ‘I Know When You Leave’. The record was praised as “simply beautiful” (PRS for Music), “gorgeous, spine-tingling” (Backseat Mafia), “an album of sublime beauty” (FATEA); drawing warm comparisons to Dar Williams and Stevie Nicks.

Taking her signature confessional folk/pop wonders on the road this Autumn, Guise will be touring the UK as the Special Guest of Seth Lakeman. Dates are as follows:

GUISE - 2023 TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER
22 GLOUCESTER Guildhall
23 STAMFORD Corn Exchange
24 KENDAL Brewery Arts
25 RAMSBURY
26 BANBURY
27 SETTLE Victoria Hall
28 LYTHAM Lowther Hall
29 SUNDERLAND Firestation
30 LEEDS Brudenell

DECEMBER
01 SWANSEA Taliesin
02 SOUTH PETHERTON
03 SOUTH PETHERTON

*w/ Seth Lakeman



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
RITUAL UNION Festival Announces 2024 Line Up In Bristol Photo
RITUAL UNION Festival Announces 2024 Line Up In Bristol

Across these stages, fans can expect to see sets from confirmed acts including Katie Malco, Mary In The Junkyard, Holiday Ghosts, Japanese Television, The Itch, Chalk, Masca, Welly, The New Eves, Febueder, Ebbb, pencil, Van Houten, Ellur, Amy May Ellis, Half Happy, Callinsick, Slate, Handcuff, Oslo Twins, Mould, Bob Pearson, Eva May and more.

2
YOASOBI Release New Song Biri-Biri Photo
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'

J-Pop duo YOASOBI unveil a new song “Biri-Biri” celebrating the one-year anniversary of Nintendo's hit games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Known for transforming novels into music, the duo took inspiration for the song from a special commemorative novel written by Ayano Takedo.

3
MORGXN Releases New Song Fading Photo
MORGXN Releases New Song 'Fading'

MORGXN released a new song 'Fading' from his upcoming album BEACON. Listen and watch the official lyric video. MORGXN's much anticipated third studio album, BEACON. The album features “Fading” along with previously released tracks “My Revival,” “Young & In Love,” “Modern Man” and title track “Beacon.”

4
Video: Abby Hamilton Perform on CBS Saturday Morning Photo
Video: Abby Hamilton Perform on 'CBS Saturday Morning'

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Abby Hamilton made her television debut on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend, where she was featured as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from her acclaimed debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo): “Lucky,” “Mayday” and the title track. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Anne Wilson Honored With Billboard Music Award For Top Christian AlbumAnne Wilson Honored With Billboard Music Award For Top Christian Album
BLUE BLOODS to End With Season 14 Next FallBLUE BLOODS to End With Season 14 Next Fall
AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Tickets Now On SaleAQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Tickets Now On Sale
UNPRISONED Renewed for Season Two on HuluUNPRISONED Renewed for Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL