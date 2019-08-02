GRLwood Emanate Rebellion On Their Sophomore Album
Kentucky-Fried Queerdos GRLwood are back with their sophomore album I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12, out now on Kerrang! and across all streaming platforms.Addressing the well established themes of punk rock such as politics and depression, along with new, much welcomed topics of queerness and sexuality, each song can be viewed as an internal monologue of a 12 year old, a pivotal age that throws a kid into the struggles and confusion of adolescence.
Listen to I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12
Every song plays out a typical theme of high school life including parental feuds on "I Hate My Mom," losing your virginity on "I'm Having Sex Tonight," and depression/mental illness on "A State." There is also an undeniably queer aspect to this album. The track "No Tongue" tells the story of a "shameful" sexual experimentation and the struggles of coming to terms with one's gayness. This is followed by "Gay 4 U," modern queer anthem that celebrates a newfound queer sexual identity, showing growth and acceptance. I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12 has incredible musical range as heavy songs expressing anger and angst are mixed with softer tracks that reveal insecurities and genuine happiness or sadness. The album is a perfect rollercoaster of what it means to be coming of age in 2019.
Still fresh faces, Rej Forester (guitar and vocals) and Karen Ledford (drums) are not fresh to the stage. Known for their energetic live performances, since joining forces the two have had a full schedule of shows, travel, and recording. Refusing to be confined by labels, these queerdos are a musical force paving their own path through the music scene. You can check out their unforgiving and powerful music in person at the Gathering of the Juggalos in addition to a slew of upcoming live dates in support of Man Man. Grab the info below!
Catch GRLwood Live:
08/02 - Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages
08/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact
In support of Man Man :
09/13 - Reno NV @ The Holland Project
09/14 - SLC UT @ The Urban Lounge
09/15 - Grand Junction CO @ Barons
09/17 - Denver CO @ Globe Hall
09/19 - KCMO @ Riot Room
09/20 - Chicago IL @ Sleeping Village
09/ 21 - Detroit MI @ The Magic Stick
09/23 - Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop
09/24 - Toronto ON @ Lee's Palace
09/25 - Buffalo NY @ The Tralf
09/27 - Hamden CT @ Space Ballroom
09/28 - Philadelphia PA @ Philly Music Fest
09/30 - Boston MA @ TBD
10/01 - New York NY @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/02 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/03 - Morgantown WV @ 123 Pleasant St
10/05 - Beckley WV @ The Raleigh
10/06 - Cincinnati OH @ Top Cats
10/07 - Lexington KY @Cosmic Charlie's
10/09 - St Louis MO @ Old Rock House
10/10 - Little Rock AR @ Revolution Music Room
10/11 - Fort Worth TX @ Lola's Trailer Park
10/12 - San Antonio @TBD
10/14 - El Paso TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/15 - Tucson AZ @ 191 Toole