GRLwood Emanate Rebellion On Their Sophomore Album

Kentucky-Fried Queerdos GRLwood are back with their sophomore album I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12, out now on Kerrang! and across all streaming platforms.Addressing the well established themes of punk rock such as politics and depression, along with new, much welcomed topics of queerness and sexuality, each song can be viewed as an internal monologue of a 12 year old, a pivotal age that throws a kid into the struggles and confusion of adolescence.

Listen to I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12



Every song plays out a typical theme of high school life including parental feuds on "I Hate My Mom," losing your virginity on "I'm Having Sex Tonight," and depression/mental illness on "A State." There is also an undeniably queer aspect to this album. The track "No Tongue" tells the story of a "shameful" sexual experimentation and the struggles of coming to terms with one's gayness. This is followed by "Gay 4 U," modern queer anthem that celebrates a newfound queer sexual identity, showing growth and acceptance. I Sold My Soul To The Devil When I Was 12 has incredible musical range as heavy songs expressing anger and angst are mixed with softer tracks that reveal insecurities and genuine happiness or sadness. The album is a perfect rollercoaster of what it means to be coming of age in 2019.

Still fresh faces, Rej Forester (guitar and vocals) and Karen Ledford (drums) are not fresh to the stage. Known for their energetic live performances, since joining forces the two have had a full schedule of shows, travel, and recording. Refusing to be confined by labels, these queerdos are a musical force paving their own path through the music scene. You can check out their unforgiving and powerful music in person at the Gathering of the Juggalos in addition to a slew of upcoming live dates in support of Man Man. Grab the info below!

Catch GRLwood Live:

08/02 - Birmingham, AL @ Secret Stages

08/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Urban Artifact

In support of Man Man :

09/13 - Reno NV @ The Holland Project

09/14 - SLC UT @ The Urban Lounge

09/15 - Grand Junction CO @ Barons

09/17 - Denver CO @ Globe Hall

09/19 - KCMO @ Riot Room

09/20 - Chicago IL @ Sleeping Village

09/ 21 - Detroit MI @ The Magic Stick

09/23 - Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop

09/24 - Toronto ON @ Lee's Palace

09/25 - Buffalo NY @ The Tralf

09/27 - Hamden CT @ Space Ballroom

09/28 - Philadelphia PA @ Philly Music Fest

09/30 - Boston MA @ TBD

10/01 - New York NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/02 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/03 - Morgantown WV @ 123 Pleasant St

10/05 - Beckley WV @ The Raleigh

10/06 - Cincinnati OH @ Top Cats

10/07 - Lexington KY @Cosmic Charlie's

10/09 - St Louis MO @ Old Rock House

10/10 - Little Rock AR @ Revolution Music Room

10/11 - Fort Worth TX @ Lola's Trailer Park

10/12 - San Antonio @TBD

10/14 - El Paso TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/15 - Tucson AZ @ 191 Toole





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You