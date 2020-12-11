GRAMMY Nominee DOE Releases Live Performance Video for 'Take Me Back'

Today, three-time GRAMMY® nominated artist and songwriter, DOE, released her powerful live performance video for her poignant single "Take Me Back" via YouTube Premiere. With heartrending lyrics, "Take Me Back" offers an authentic and raw declaration of our need for God's redemptive nature. The single is off DOE's new self-titled EP, which released on October 30th by Jonathan McReynolds' Life Room Label in partnership with RCA Inspiration.

DOE: "Take Me Back" (live performance video):

Debuting at #6 on Nielsen's Current Gospel Albums Chart, the five-song EP highlights DOE's journey of self-reflection as a believer and artist. In addition to "Take Me Back" the EP features the lead single "Brighter," along with "I Try," "Good Now," and "Hey You" featuring McReynolds. The EP provides a refreshing eclectic sound, and is filled with expressive vocals and honest introspective messages.

Get DOE's EP DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration):

https://doe.lnk.to/DoeEP!W&W