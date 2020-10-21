GRAMMY Nominations Will Be Announced Nov. 24

The hour-long livestream will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m.

The Recording Academy® will announce nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Nov. 24. The hour-long livestream will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET with Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason jr. reading categories and will be joined by past GRAMMY® winners, nominees and hopefuls from remote locations across the country. The nominations virtual livestream will be available to view on GRAMMY.com.



Immediately following, all nominees for the 84 categories will be released via press release, on GRAMMY.com, and the Recording Academy's social media platforms. The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.



Follow "Recording Academy / GRAMMYs" on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation as it unfolds on Nov. 24.

