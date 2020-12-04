GRACEY Shares Video For Newest Single '99%'

GRACEY has shared the official music video for her sensational new single "99%." The single is out now via Interscope Records and E! noted the track is a "sultry slice of synthpop off the English upstart's new EP ... get into her now. You won't be disappointed.").

2020 has seen GRACEY confidently emerge as one of the most talked about and successful new British artists. Last month, she released her outstanding mini-album The Art Of Closure - a triumphant celebration of everything GRACEY has achieved this year (including her first Top 10 single in the UK) and a bold look forward into what the future has in store. Packed full of brilliantly relatable but catchy-as-hell pop anthems, The Art Of Closure cements GRACEY's name in lights as the UK's next incoming major popstar.

Need any further evidence, look no further than the brand new official video for "99%" which is released to the world today. The track is GRACEY's biggest and most assertive release yet, finding the 22-year-old singer and songwriter in full control of new-relationship proceedings, armed with a pop top-line that, just like herself, is destined for inevitable greatness.

The perfectly polished video finds GRACEY bringing the song to dazzling light, performing amongst a troupe of dancers in effortless choreographed style. Stream/purchase "99%" here and watch the clip here:



