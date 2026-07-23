Matt Lange to Release New Album RECOVERY, Featuring 13 Original Songs

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Producer and artist Matt Lange is set to release RECOVERY, a new album of 13 original songs, on August 13.

A veteran in the worlds of music and film, Matt Lange — solo artist, producer, remixer, and composer — brings together originals and inspired reimaginations of tracks by Nine Inch Nails, Sleep Token, Mazzy Star, and more on RECOVERY. The album was mixed in Dolby Atmos. RECOVERY will be released August 13, 2026. Pre-save is available now at: https://sym.ffm.to/mlrecovery

What began as an exercise to reacclimate to singing during the COVID pandemic — after getting laid off from a leadership position at Pro Tools manufacturer Avid, leaving a long-term relationship, and suffering a jarring injury — transformed into a full-fledged autobiographical project that's been over five years in the making. He initially recorded renditions of Failure's 'Another Space Song' and Sleep Token's 'Alkaline,' which unassumingly laid the foundation for RECOVERY. In 2025, history ironically repeated itself as he lost his job as Director of Brand Partnerships at Fender, and he tore his ACL requiring surgery. Still, he kept making music.

Looking back, Matt Lange mined his most formative influences for inspiration. For RECOVERY, he reinterpreted 'And All That Could've Been' by Nine Inch Nails with reverence and a raw touch. He brought a different kind of gravity to Mazzy Star's effervescent and ethereal nineties ballad 'Fade Into You.' Plus, he tackled Emma Ruth Randle's 'Real Big Sky' with a combination of grandeur and intimacy — accompanied by his friend Ekaterina Gorbacheva. In between, he wrote the original material. 'I Could, I Should' cuts deep with its incisive and intentional lyrics. A gently plucked arpeggio complements his tender delivery as he laments, 'I'm licking my wounds with my knife in my gut.' Adding another dimension, off-kilter percussion maintains the track's heartbeat, and an airy lead glows in the background.

Elsewhere, softly strummed chords anchor 'How Much More Will you.' Caught in a moment of confusion, he wonders aloud, 'How much more do I leave to fate?' 'Without even overanalyzing it, you can hear a relationship ending,' he comments. 'These are some of the most intimate pieces I've ever written.'

Then, there's 'It Conspires.' For the finale, a windy buzz dissolves beneath the undertow of sparse industrial bass and glitchy beat-craft. The song's tempo quickens accelerated by dramatic strings, pulsating electronics, and anxious guitar. ''It Conspires' bookends the entire journey, and it lyrically shows a progression from the beginning to the end,' he reveals. 'It's very existential. I was in a moment of searching for what's next. You start to ask, 'What's the meaning of all this?' After reading The Alchemist for the fourth time, I was trying to feel connected to something greater. There's an overtly cinematic outro. I dive down this existential wormhole and make a grand exit like a phoenix rising from the ashes. Light comes out of the rubble.'

'I did a couple of covers just to warm up my voice. I used it as a developmental tool, but it unexpectedly hooked me in. I treated the covers as if they were my own. I had to become them, and in turn, they had to become me,' shares Matt Lange. 'The album was made out of desperation when I was still healing. I had no idea what was going to happen, and there was no end goal. I just picked out interesting songs.'

Matt Lange's RECOVERY Tracklist:

No One Can Hear You Scream Another Space Song Weak and Powerless Surrendered Alkaline Fade Into You Hand Over Hand Graceless All That Could Have Been I Could, I Should Real Big Sky How Much More Will You It Conspires

Photo Credit: Matt Lange photographed by Ekaterina Gorbacheva

About Matt Lange:

Matt Lange continues to live a myriad of lives in music. He's an acclaimed solo artist whose prolific output resonates with fans worldwide and a boundary-breaking producer with an impressive array of credits across electronic, rock, indie, alternative, and pop. An industry-leading remixer sought after by everyone from The Crystal Method and deadmau5 to Above & Beyond and Imogen Heap, he's also a composer not only responsible for blockbuster film trailer music but also scoring upcoming features like Devoted.

His impact has magnified over the years. His presence as a producer and co-writer can be heard on Thirty Seconds To Mars's Billboard 200 Top 3 album AMERICA, Blake Lewis's Portrait of a Chameleon, and Glenn Morison's JUNO Award-nominated 2x-Platinum 'Goodbye,' among others. His work as a sound designer has spanned entries of various franchises, namely Fast & Furious, Deadpool, Transformers, Incredibles, and more. Over the course of his career, he has served up nine full-length projects: Altered Tensions (The Answer to the Question You Forgot to Ask) (2012), Ephemera (2015), Patchwork (2016), Space Between (2019), Isolated (2020), VOYAGER: Cinematic Post Rock (2021), Dichotomy (2022), Blossoming (2024), and You Filthy Animal (2024), inciting the applause of Billboard, Earmilk, and Music Radar, to name a few.

Now, all of these identities come together on his 2026 offering, RECOVERY. A collection of personally meaningful covers and originals, this body of work might be the best way to get to know him. Produced, performed, and even mixed in Dolby Atmos, it entwines his emotionally charged vocal transmissions, eloquent instrumentation, and expansive production inside a kaleidoscopic soundscape evocative of alternative music's past, present, and future.

Follow Matt Lange: Instagram | Web



Photo Credit: Matt Lange photographed by Ekaterina Gorbacheva

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