CORTIS to Release New Single MOTION Feat. JUICY J Before Lollapalooza Chicago

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CORTIS has released a new digital single titled MOTION, featuring a guest verse from JUICY J. The release arrives ahead of the group's upcoming debut performance at Lollapalooza Chicago.

Just ahead of their highly anticipated Lollapalooza Chicago debut, CORTIS (Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho) have released their new digital single 'MOTION (feat. Juicy J),' marking the culmination of a creative relationship with the hip-hop legend that began before the group's debut. More than a standalone release, the track signals the next chapter in CORTIS's artistic journey as they prepare to step onto one of the world's biggest festival stages before launching their first North American tour.

Grounded in hip-hop's legacy yet driven by a desire to carve out their own sound, 'MOTION (feat. Juicy J)' is rooted in a relationship that began well before CORTIS's debut. The group first connected with Juicy J during early songwriting sessions, where he was struck by the members' genuine appreciation for his musical legacy. What began as a mutual admiration for music evolved into an ongoing creative relationship, ultimately leading the artists to build 'MOTION (feat. Juicy J)' together from the ground up.

For Martin, the collaboration carries particular significance. A longtime fan of Juicy J and Three 6 Mafia, he developed an early appreciation for Memphis hip-hop and its cultural legacy. Collaborating directly with one of his longstanding influences marks a meaningful milestone in his artistic journey.

Inspired by the sound of 1990s Southern hip-hop, 'MOTION (feat. Juicy J)' reimagines the genre through a contemporary lens. Built on looping beats, an addictive hook, and distinctive rap flows, the track balances respect for the genre's roots with a distinctly current, self-defined approach. Rather than recreating a familiar sound, CORTIS reinterpret the legacy of Memphis hip-hop through their own perspective, bringing a new generation's energy to one of the genre's defining styles.

As self-driven creatives, the members once again participated in both the lyrics and composition, reflecting their hands-on involvement across the creative process. Martin and Juhoon also contributed to the lyrics of the second verse, adding another layer of authenticity to the song's message. The title 'MOTION' symbolizes the group's next step toward bigger stages and new possibilities, including their Lollapalooza Chicago debut on August 1 and their upcoming '2026 CORTIS TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA.'

Through 'MOTION (feat. Juicy J),' CORTIS continue to honor the influences that shaped them while carving out their own path. As the group prepares for its Lollapalooza Chicago debut and upcoming North American tour dates, the single reflects both the journey that has brought them here and the momentum carrying them into their next chapter.

'MOTION (feat. Juicy J)' is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms.

About CORTIS

CORTIS—consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho—have quickly solidified their position as a breakout global act under BIGHIT MUSIC since their debut in August 2025. The name CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,' reflecting their determination to think beyond the boundaries defined by the world. True to this ethos, the group has established itself as boundary-pushing originals who create on their own terms. Their 1st EP COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES marked the beginning of their rapid rise, further underscored by becoming the first K-pop act to headline the Opening Night of the NBA Crossover Concert Series during NBA All-Star 2026. The momentum continued with their 2nd EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release. This summer, CORTIS will perform at Lollapalooza as the only K-pop boy group on the lineup, before embarking on their first North American tour, 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN.'

Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE)



Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE)

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