G Herbo and Chance The Rapper Join 'Balling With The Stars' Charity Game

Launching what promises to be one of the most special events of All Star Weekend 2020 in Chicago, IL, superstar rappers G Herbo and Chance The Rapper join forces to host "Balling With The Stars" on February 12 at Urban Prep Academy powered by and benefiting Hugs No Slugs. A portion of proceeds will also be donated to Urban Prep Academy.

Team Chance and Team Herbo square off on the court to support local charities throughout the Windy City. They will be joined by Christian Combs, Val Warner, DJ Oreo, Ballinios Bri, Englewood Barbie, and other surprise guests.

The action goes down 5pm-9pm. Tickets $20 at the door, and kids 17 and under FREE!

About the event, Herbo commented, "With All Star Weekend coming to Chicago, I wanted to be a part of something positive that gives back to the community. Something that gives the kids a safe place to have a good time. Let's do this!"

Chance adds, "It's so dope that the city can come together like this and offer a cool entertainment experience for the kids while benefiting those less fortunate."

Don't miss the game!

Next up, G Herbo will launch the PTSD Tour this winter in support of his anxiously awaited new album PTSD. It kicks off on February 27 in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast for over five weeks, and concludes in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues April 7. Check out the full itinerary below.

G Herbo, formerly known as Lil Herb, first shook the music scene in 2012 with the Lil Bibby assisted viral smash, "Kill S**t." With praises from Drake, followed by a series of coveted collaborations ranging from Nicki Minaj to Common, G Herbo was instantly acknowledged as a pioneer of Hip Hop's "Drill Music" movement. G Herbo's lyrics of life or death circumstances, extreme loss and adversity, has given a voice to underprivileged youth everywhere. Amassing more than 2 billion streams worldwide, G Herbo's is the most potent lyrical documentarian of street culture for his generation.





Related Articles View More Music Stories