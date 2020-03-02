Futuristic Polar Bears Release Melodic House Gem 'Better Than This'

Futuristic Polar Bears are back on Protocol Recordings with new single "Better Than This," a house gem with vocals by singer/songwriter Franky. The British duo displays their signature melodic and energetic house sound on the track, which delivers bouncy basslines and breezy melodies complemented by Franky's breathy and soulful performance. "Better Than This" is Futuristic Polar Bears' third release on the label, following "I Can't Do It" and "You & Me" from May last year, which received support from BBC Radio 1. Despite their name, these guys can always be trusted to bring tunes that make you feel like it's summertime on the beach, so press play on "Better Than This" and let Futuristic Polar Bears take you away.



Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Brits Futuristic Polar Bears have a slew of successful original releases under their belts, as well as collaborations with Tiësto, Sultan + Shepard, Danny Howard, Thomas Newson, Sandro Silva, MATTN, Wolfpack, Yves, Henry Fong, East & Young and more on labels such as Revealed, Wall Rec., Smash the House, Armada, Ultra, and more. They also know how to work a crowd, having performed at notable venues and festivals across 5 continents. They have rocked stages at Tomorrowland, UshuaÏa, Ministry of Sound, Amnesia Ibiza, Marquee, Zouk, Avalon, and more. In 2016, they ranked at #40 in Beatport's "Best of 2016 - Progressive House Artist," were also nominated for a Beatport Award for Best Big Room Artist. Be on the lookout for more new music coming from this talented group soon!

Listen to "Better Than This" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories