Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frost Children Announce New Album 'SPEED RUN' (True Panther)

Frost Children Announce New Album 'SPEED RUN' (True Panther)

The album will be released on April 14.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Frost Children announce their new album, SPEED RUN, out April 14th via True Panther. In honor of the announcement, they share a new single "ALL I GOT", which arrives after last month's "FLATLINE."

Frost Children shared this statement on "ALL I GOT": "'ALL I GOT' is Frost Children's radio-ready single designed for maximum listenability. At this moment, 'ALL I GOT' is the Universal Tune, and you should be comforted by its all-encompassing ubiquity. It's everything you want, and everything you need."

Chances are listeners will find everything they want and need with SPEED RUN, too. Omnivorous in its influences, the album slings the listener between pop, screamo, and even video game samples, quite frankly more than can be laid out in a single paragraph. At the center of this maelstrom of sounds lie Frost Children, who channel these various tastes into a cohesive statement all their own.

Later this month, the duo will begin a string of US tour dates. This includes headlining dates, including co-headlines with Model/Actriz, as well as supporting slots for Yves Tumor.

Frost Children live dates

3/9 - Durham, NC @ Pinhock *

3/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

3/14-18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo **

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord **

3/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/28 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

4/14 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/4 - Washington DC @ Echostage ***

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ***

5/6 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ***

5/7 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ***

* = w/ Model/Actriz

** = w/ Blaketheman1000

*** = Yves Tumor + Pretty Sick

tickets at www.frostchildren.xyz/tour

About Frost Children

Frost Children is the project of NYC-based siblings Lulu and Angel Prost. They've released multiple full-length projects since 2020 that combine and transcend genre. They've been called "obnoxious, self-obsessed, painfully stylish, convinced of a sense of greatness they've yet to earn." Frost Children exist as pop music in all its textures and forms.

Darlings of both the music and fashion worlds, the siblings appeared on the cover of Dazed Magazine in December 2022, while also being highlighted in places like Paper, Office, and i-D, the latter naming them one of the acts to soundtrack Fall 2022. With SPEED RUN, Frost Children make their True Panther debut, the first chapter in a new series of artistic endeavors by the unpredictable duo.

Photo Credit: Frost Children



Liturgy Shares New Single Before I Knew The Truth Photo
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Before I Knew The Truth'
The music of Liturgy is in a constant state of searching. In pursuit of larger truths, be they philosophical or personal, Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix and her band imbue their music with a sense of urgency and ceaseless longing.  93696 is a number derived from the religions of Christianity and Thelema, a numerological representation of heaven.
SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austins Festival Week Photo
SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austin's Festival Week
The lineup includes Painted Shield, which consists of Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard with acclaimed songwriter Mason Jennings, renowned drummer Matt Chamberlain (Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam), and Seattle leaders Jeff Fielder and soul prodigy Brittany Davis (who will also deliver a performance as the Brittany Davis Quartet that evening).
Elita Share Its a Joke From Forthcoming Dysania LP Photo
Elita Share 'It's a Joke' From Forthcoming 'Dysania' LP
The band are thrilled to share the standout album track “It’s a Joke.” Watch the song’s video on YouTube. “It’s a Joke” follows on the heels of the previously released singles “She Bangs Like a Fairy On Acid,” “Mentally Not Here” and “Sleep Paralysis.”
Alberta Cross Covers Sharon Van Etten’s Every Time The Sun Comes Up Photo
Alberta Cross Covers Sharon Van Etten’s 'Every Time The Sun Comes Up'
Alberta Cross released a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Every Time The Sun Comes Up.” Sinking Ships was written mostly at the The Wool Hall in Frome Somerset with Petter’s long term producer and collaborator, Luke Potashnick - Luke recently renovated The Wool Hall (legendary in part due to Van Morrisson and Tears for Fears recording albums there).

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share