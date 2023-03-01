Frost Children Announce New Album 'SPEED RUN' (True Panther)

Frost Children announce their new album, SPEED RUN, out April 14th via True Panther. In honor of the announcement, they share a new single "ALL I GOT", which arrives after last month's "FLATLINE."

Frost Children shared this statement on "ALL I GOT": "'ALL I GOT' is Frost Children's radio-ready single designed for maximum listenability. At this moment, 'ALL I GOT' is the Universal Tune, and you should be comforted by its all-encompassing ubiquity. It's everything you want, and everything you need."

Chances are listeners will find everything they want and need with SPEED RUN, too. Omnivorous in its influences, the album slings the listener between pop, screamo, and even video game samples, quite frankly more than can be laid out in a single paragraph. At the center of this maelstrom of sounds lie Frost Children, who channel these various tastes into a cohesive statement all their own.

Later this month, the duo will begin a string of US tour dates. This includes headlining dates, including co-headlines with Model/Actriz, as well as supporting slots for Yves Tumor.

Frost Children live dates

3/9 - Durham, NC @ Pinhock *

3/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

3/14-18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo **

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord **

3/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/28 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

4/14 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/4 - Washington DC @ Echostage ***

5/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ***

5/6 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ***

5/7 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ***

* = w/ Model/Actriz

** = w/ Blaketheman1000

*** = Yves Tumor + Pretty Sick

tickets at www.frostchildren.xyz/tour

About Frost Children

Frost Children is the project of NYC-based siblings Lulu and Angel Prost. They've released multiple full-length projects since 2020 that combine and transcend genre. They've been called "obnoxious, self-obsessed, painfully stylish, convinced of a sense of greatness they've yet to earn." Frost Children exist as pop music in all its textures and forms.

Darlings of both the music and fashion worlds, the siblings appeared on the cover of Dazed Magazine in December 2022, while also being highlighted in places like Paper, Office, and i-D, the latter naming them one of the acts to soundtrack Fall 2022. With SPEED RUN, Frost Children make their True Panther debut, the first chapter in a new series of artistic endeavors by the unpredictable duo.

Photo Credit: Frost Children