Fresco Trey Speaks Out Against Drunk Driving on New Single 'Times Like This'

“Times Like This” drops in the wake of the recent fan favorite “Passenger Princess” [feat. NLE Choppa].

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Proces﻿sing trauma out loud in the hope of raising awareness and preventing drunk driving, Memphis upstart Fresco Trey shares an honest and emotionally charged new single and music video entitled “Times Like This." 

On the track, finger snaps keep the tempo as a gentle acoustic guitar echoes through the haze. Against this subtle backdrop, Trey lyrically tells a gripping real-life story about drinking and driving. Captivating with raw melodies, he pleads for accountability among friends. In the black-and-white video, Trey solemnly performs alone.

The camera closes in on him tightly as he clenches a plastic cup and pours his heart into the microphone. The setup proves elegantly simple and undeniably impactful. Delivering a powerful and poignant statement, the single ultimately starts a crucial conversation.

About the track, Trey commented:

“'Times Like This' came from going through an experience with a very, very, very close person of mine that was a victim of drunk driving. Fortunately, it was a one-person accident, and no other parties were hurt. Growing up, I would always be around people who drank and drove, but it never really affected me because you know, you never actually think it'll be you or someone you love until it is.

Although I wasn't in the accident first-hand, the trauma was still there. Not only did it affect the person at hand, but the accident affected the whole family! I wrote this song to encourage people to be that friend everybody needs. Take the keys. Even if it may not be taken with grace at the moment, it'll be for a greater cause! Also, if it's not drinking and driving that's the problem, still be the friend that holds their friends accountable for just making good choices.”

“Times Like This” drops in the wake of the recent fan favorite “Passenger Princess” [feat. NLE Choppa]. As Trey continues to carve out a lane for his relatable songwriting that carries a true-to-life feel, his impact on culture branches beyond the music. Over the years, his non-profit organization, the Memphis Kings Youth, has played a fundamental role in empowering change across his hometown. For more information please click here.

ABOUT FRESCO TREY:

For Fresco Trey, connection has always been more important than clout. Powered by gentle melodies and vulnerable emotions, his songs swirl together romance, paranoia, and reflections on his come-up into blurry-eyed anthems for an introspective generation. Floating over moody keys, the Memphis-raised singer, rapper, and songwriter consistently showcases dynamic energy, most recently on his Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the May 2022 sequel to his major-label debut and first installment titled Heartbreak Diaries a showcase for his dynamic melodies, including the Lil Tjay-assisted single “Feel Good.” 

The sequel boasted the runaway smash “Need You” as the EP went on to amass more than 20 million global streams across platforms. In '22, Trey has demonstrated his range with vibrant and reflective singles like “Enjoy It,” “Person I Came From,” and “Key to My Heart.” Quickly emerging as one of rap's great melody-makers with an uncanny talent for marrying otherworldly pop with hard-hitting production and inward-looking lyrics, Trey has garnered acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDX, and more.

Photo Credit - Brian Ziff



