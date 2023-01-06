Fresco Trey Recruits Brezay for Sizzling New Single 'Pull Up'

Rising Memphis rapper Fresco Trey returns with the blistering new single "Pull Up." Inspired by his hometown, the track also features fellow Memphis upstart Brezay, and the two make for an unstoppable duo.

"Pull Up" is built on heavy bass and pure swagger. Trey and Brezay bounce off each other's boasts, with breathless, adrenaline-powered flows as a chanting choir loops hypnotically underneath the booming production.

"My inspiration for 'Pull Up' really came from the vibe of Memphis," Trey explains. "We invited some local artists to come to the studio and vibe out. When I heard the beat, I jumped in the booth. Then my homegirl Brezay hopped on and killed it!" He also found some inspiration from deep within. "Since I'm fresh off a heartbreak, I thought it was time to tell all the women to PULL UP! You dig?"

"Pull Up" follows the moody "Vegan," an extension of the evocative songwriting of Trey's celebrated Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the 2022 sequel to his major-label debut Heartbreak Diaries. Boasting the runaway smash "Need You," the EP has amassed more than 20 million global streams across platforms.

For Fresco Trey, connection has always been more important than clout. Powered by gentle melodies and vulnerable emotions, his songs swirl together romance, paranoia, and reflections on his come-up into blurry-eyed anthems for an introspective generation.

Floating over moody keys, the Memphis-raised singer, rapper, and songwriter consistently showcases dynamic energy, most recently on his Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the May 2022 sequel to his major-label debut and first installment titled Heartbreak Diaries a showcase for his dynamic melodies, including the Lil Tjay-assisted single "Feel Good."

The sequel boasted the runaway smash "Need You" as the EP went on to amass more than 20 million global streams across platforms. In '22, Trey has demonstrated his range with vibrant and reflective singles like "Enjoy It," "Person I Came From," and "Key to My Heart." Quickly emerging as one of rap's great melody-makers with an uncanny talent for marrying otherworldly pop with hard-hitting production and inward-looking lyrics, Trey has garnered acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDX, and more.

