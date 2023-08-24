French Duo Papooz Release 'Resonate' From MGMT's Patrick Wimberly

The French duo PAPOOZ released their newest track “Resonate”, co-produced and mixed by Patrick Wimberly (MGMT, Lil Yatchy, Joji, Chairlift) and co-written with Jesse Harris. PAPOOZ’s Ulysse Cottin and Armand Penicaut share the accompanying video snippet (artist/director Moodoïd) shot in the proverbial lazy sunday morning in New York’s Soho.

PAPOOZ have a talent for sway pop and irrefutable groove like very few of their compatriots, aside from Phoenix and L’Impératrice, we cannot think of anyone else. Having toured America two times to sold out venues such as LA’s The Lodge, NY’s Elsewhere for instance, the 5-piece live band is getting ready to bring the new sounds over again.

Tropical pop here, wild bossa nova there, all of it deeply anchored in the American style of the Seventies, Ulysse and Armand are perfectly matched. Falsely dabbler and completely inspired, the duo fights the ambient gloom with their songs.

About “Resonate” they elaborate: “This is the first song we wrote for the upcoming album before starting to work with American songwriter/producer Jesse Harris in New York. We had the title in mind for a while and we knew we wanted to explore the concept of resonance in music.

As theorized by German philosopher and sociologist Hartmut Rosa, the physic concept of resonance or « the reinforcement or prolongation of sound by reflection of a surface or by the synchronous vibration of a neighboring object » can be applied to philosophy as a tool against the madness of modern life. One only has to enter in resonance with the world to live at his own pace.

Both lyrically and musically, we used this idea to describe at our best what was going on in our relationships within and outside our band.”

Their cheerful and addictive tunes lay the foundations for the four-handed songwriting style of Ulysse (brown hair) and Armand (blond hair). Those two performers, who compose and sing effortlessly in English, posed with a cheerful attitude on the sleeve of their albums None Of This Matters Now (2022), Night Sketches (2019) their debut album Green Juice (2016), which was recorded at the Cap Ferret and mixed by Ash Workman (Metronomy, Baxter Dury etc) and their debut PAPOOZ EP (2015).

If you like to imagine an upcoming The White Lotus summer soundtrack, set in Greece mixed with a French Riviera spirit, listen to “Ann Wants To Dance” (directed by Soko, 10M views) to start your PAPOOZ-filled journey from there.