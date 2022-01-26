French Duo KOWZ Reveal Largest EP To-Date 'SEVEN'

Burgeoning French duo KOWZ have been making waves in the bass music scene since their debut in 2019. Gearing up for their biggest year yet, KOWZ reveal their most riveting project with the release of the hard-hitting 'SEVEN' EP.

The seven-track compilation highlights the pair's studio precision and sets them up for domination in the coming year. Out now via Intercession Records, 'SEVEN' is available across streaming platforms.

The 'SEVEN' EP immediately captivates the listener from the first track, 'ENVY'. The single features a seamless blend of commanding dubstep with breathtaking orchestral elements. The tantalizing build teases the listener before the scintillating bassline floods the track. Continuing the cohesive blend of classical and contemporary bass music, the second offering 'PRIDE' proves to be another stellar addition to the EP. The cinematic build-up gracefully grows into an electrifying multilayered bassline.

Transitioning into the rest of the EP, KOWZ recruits Daryl Di-Kar for two singles on the project, 'GLUTTONY' and 'LUST'. Lush with rich rap vocals from Milano The Don, 'GLUTTONY' serves as another standout track on the EP. Filled with glitchy bass elements, the collaborative track offers a refreshing edge to the 'SEVEN' EP. Up next, 'SLOTH' and 'WRATH' command the audience's attention with unparalleled studio prowess emulating from each of the singles. KOWZ attention to detail is evident across both of these uncompromising tracks. The second Daryl Di-Kar collaboration, 'LUST', features a bewitching orchestral opening that sends the listener on a sonic journey before the heavy dubstep takes over.

Closing off the 'SEVEN' EP on a high note, 'GREED' proves to be one of the biggest tracks on the project. Alongside a music video counterpart, the track features smooth rap vocals that KOWZ effortlessly builds a vivid bassline around. The music video quintessential portrayal of the record. Featuring immersive and intoxicating visuals and a collection of various people throwing "bands" the music video represents the power and downfall of greed.

Building the project from the ground up, KOWZ continues to evolve their signature sound pulling influences from both dubstep and midtempo. Their aim is to tell a story with each release and fuse sensibilities of orchestral music with the hard-hitting nature of dubstep. The duo draws inspiration from the likes of Apashe, REZZ, Skrillex, 1788-L, Virtual Riot, Blanke, and more. Since their debut on the scene in 2019 with 'No Signal', KOWZ has been cultivating the attention of fans and industry professionals alike. 2020 saw the release of a slew of singles including 'Focus', 'Fatality', 'Uptown', and 'Bump It'.

Continuing the momentum into 2021, KOWZ further showcased their studio precision and unrivaled sound with the release of over ten new original tracks. Since the project's inception they've released on industry-leading labels including Electronyze Me, Château Bruyant, Festival Trap, Buy Now Records, Dubstep Diaries, Playpack Records, and HUP Records. KOWZ also recently had their debut live performance at L'Astrolabe in Orléans, France.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the "GREED" music video here: