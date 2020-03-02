French 79 Announces U.S. and Canadian Tour

Marseille-based electropop artist French 79, aka Simon Henner, just announced a spring tour in the US and Canada, which will take him through Los Angeles, Brooklyn and beyond. He also shared a live video, which follows the release of the French artist's new album, Joshua out now on Alter K - including singles "By Your Side" (feat. Sarah Rebecca), "Hold On" and "Hometown" (premiered on Billboard with 3 million+ YouTube views). "Diamond Veins" also just reached 1 million YouTube views and 10 million Spotify streams.

In 2014, electro-argonaut French 79 landed on a French scene that quickly became international. After releasing a synthetic and contemplative first EP Angel and full-length Olympic, Simon released his newest album Joshua in 2019. Instead of moving forward in time, he went back. "I use a musical palette that plunges me back into my teenage films: the synth sounds of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jacques Cousteau's fascinating documentaries on the marine world, the melodies of François De Roubaix, the moods of films like Blade Runner," Simon says.

Inspired by the cinematic sounds of Tangerine Dream, Kraftwerk and Soft Machine, Simon remembers recording soundtracks from TV movies so that he could listen to them later. Each song on this new album evokes a lived-in moment, relationship or experience during Simon's childhood. Also featured on some of the tracks is Paris-based singer Sarah Rebecca from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Whether it was boating, walking around his city or climbing the Alpine mountains, Simon drew together all of his influences to what he calls "the power of music, the ability it has to make you enter a completely different world of reality." French 79 is also the most synced artist on his label, with music in TV series Russian Doll, Gotham and Now Apocalypse, plus syncs with Red Bull, Jimmy Choo, Yves St Laurent and a massive Cadillac campaign out now.





