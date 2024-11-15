Freemoor Shares Soulful Rock Song 'Affliction'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Las Vegas based Rock artist Freemoor is sharing his soulful new song "Affliction". The track was produced by noted session guitarist and producer Adrian Andres (Cirque Du Soleil, Maeve) at Mouse Trap Studios in Toronto, Canada. Freemoor will be debuting the song live in Los Angeles at the Viper Room on Tuesday, 11/19.

"Affliction" is an homage to the unfortunate demise of creative people who have succumbed to their demons, and left this world at a young age and far to soon. It combines a powerful, soulful vibe with an edgy rock sound - it's a mix of Bad Company meets Lenny Kravitz, with a dose of Gary Clark Jr. The song has an earworm, driving rhythm with bombastic guitars throughout, buoyed by bluesy, intensely soulful vocals.

Freemoor says "There are so many legendary stories regarding the unfortunate demise of many divinely talented people who have graced this earth - only to succumb to their demons and leave far too soon. "Affliction" is a tribute to these unique individuals - but also acknowledges everyday people who deal with and suffer from various maladies of the mind and soul. From Amy Winehouse to Marilyn Monroe, to more recently Liam Payne - many true and untrue stories are told about these people. They are blamed for things they were not wholly their fault and not recognized for their disease and are unjustly maligned".

About Freemoor:

Freemoor is an Las Vegas based Indie Rock artist who has an eclectic, soulful vibe. The talented bassist and drummer has influences ranging from Prince to Queen, Lenny Kravitz and Seal, to David Bowie and Chris Cornell. His music is a nod to the past while being thoroughly modern. He leads you through a thoughtful journey and fills you with three minutes of various emotions while giving the listener an electric charge. His tag line is "Free to do moor" - he encourages people to be their best authentic selves. Follow your own path and be comfortable with yourself, no matter who you are. That message shines through in his music.

Freemoor has previously released several singles, including "Shine" (2024); Jump N (2020); Confess (2019); Alive (2019) and a cover of the classic Cream Song "Sunshine Of Your Love". He is in the process of finishing up his debut album, which is slated to be released in the spring of 2025. Tour dates are being booked to coincide with the album release.

Comments