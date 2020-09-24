Frazey Ford Announces Rescheduled USA Tour Dates For 2021

Her album was released on February 7th.

Vancouver-based Soul-Americana artist Frazey Ford released her critically acclaimed album U kin B the Sun via Arts & Crafts on February 7, 2020. Having amassed a vast global fanbase over the course of her lustrous career, many have yet to experience the new record live. Today, she has announced her 2020 tour dates rescheduled for 2021. Frazey is also slated to perform two virtual shows broadcast live from the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on September 26 + 27 as part of Live Nation's 'Live From Inside' series. The virtual shows will give fans a taste of the intimate, live experience they can look forward to in 2021 and feature Frazey showcasing the new album material as well as previous fan favorites.

The 'Live From Inside' shows are scheduled to broadcast live in multiple markets. For fans in North America and Australia, September 26 will broadcast at 6pm PT / 9pm ET and fans in the UK and Europe will have the option to purchase tickets for September 27 at 7pm BST. Tickets for both shows are on sale now, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the Raven Trust.

At turns ecstatic and heavy-hearted, gloriously shambolic, and deeply purifying, U kin Be the Sun has been praised as "her best yet" (The Times) for its "dramatic and rather dazzling" (Uncut) blend of Ford's mesmerizing vocals and percussion-soaked grooves. For the handful of Canadian cities that were graced with a Frazey Ford performance at the beginning of 2020, her captivating presence and the intoxicating lilt of her band is proven to be in full force with these magical songs and now folks can anticipate seeing her again next year.

Frazey Ford 2021 Tour Dates



10/21/2021: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Cafe

10/22/2021: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/25/2021: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/26/2021: Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Cafe, 8pm

10/28/2021: New York City, New York @ Baby's All Right

10/29/2021: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe (Live Upstairs)

10/31/2021: Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

