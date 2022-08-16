Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frantic City Announces Two Free After-Festival Events

Aug. 16, 2022  

The new Atlantic City music festival Frantic City is pleased to share details of two free after party events on Saturday, September 24. Bourré will bring the magic of Sid Gold's Request Room presents Live Piano Karaoke with Joe McGinty to the Jersey Shore.

While The Anchor Rock Club will have guests boogie down for The New York Night Train Soul Clap & Dance Off, hosted by America's best known soul and R&B DJ, Jonathan Toubin. Both events, just steps from the festival, kick off at 10pm, celebrating an incredible weekend of live music to close out the summer season at the shore. Tickets for Frantic City are on sale now here.

Frantic City will take place at the Orange Loop Amphitheater in downtown Atlantic City, steps from the famed boardwalk, with a line up that includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr (feat. Kelley Deal) and Control Top, with the proceedings hosted by Fred Armisen.

Featuring regional vendors, top-notch food options for all diets, a merch concierge, in a wonderful outdoor setting, Frantic City will be an experience not to be missed. Doors open at 11am.

The weekend will kick off at Bourré on Friday, September 23,8pm with an opening night event, featuring Samiam, who will also perform the next day at the main event, as well as New Jersey natives The Ergs and Night Birds. The night will be hosted by comedian Natalie Cuomo. Tickets for the opening night party are available here.

Located in Manhattan, Sid Gold's Request Room is a contemporary take on the classic piano bar created by Paul Devitt and Atlantic City native, Joe McGinty. An evening at Sid Gold's is like going to a house party and the host has a baby grand in his living room. Unlike traditional piano bars the music leans more toward pop, rock, soul and even some punk!

McGinty will bring that piano magic to Bourré (201 S. New York Ave.) for this special evening of festivities. A member of the Psychedelic Furs, McGinty is also the renowned founder of the legendary Loser's Lounge performance series.

The Anchor Rock Club's (247 S. New York Ave.) New York Night Train Soul Clap & Dance Off is hosted by America's best known soul and R&B DJ, Jonathan Toubin (a.k.a. The New York Night Train).

Toubin has been hosting his action packed Soul Clap dance offs for many years, spinning some of the most exciting 45's ever recorded. An esteemed panel of contest judges, including a number of Frantic City performers, will determine the prize winners throughout the night!




