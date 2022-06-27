Franklin Gothic Announces Debut LP & Shares First Single

Franklin Gothic, the solo project of musical artist Jay DiBartolo based out of Portland, announces his debut record titled Into the Light, out August 19th via split release with Very Jazzed and Pleasure Tapes.

Today he is sharing the lead single/video titled "Mr. Hangman" which is a colorfully glitchy & VHS saturated journey. The record was made in collaboration with producer Erik Blood (who has worked with Shabazz Palaces, Pickwick, Tacocat, and more).

Jay gave some words regarding the single's origin: "The original version we intended to record for "Mr. Hangman" was this sweet, little boppy tune, which had been bugging me because it felt inauthentic. After laying down the drums in the studio, I took the song back home and experimented a bit on guitar by noodling with various phrasings over the existing chord progression. That's when this dissonant feeling emerged that juxtaposed the original version and captured what the song's about. I sent it to Erik and he replied back with a champagne emoji, so I knew that was it."

Into the Light draws inspiration from musical influences that stem back to Jay's early '90s childhood. It showcases a variety of styles, from shoegaze to Americana, challenging the expectation that a band, record, or song is bound to any specific genre. The 12-song LP follows the ups and downs of the singer/songwriter's experience, as he struggles to leave behind an old cynical view of the world to make room for a more openhearted one.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Victoria Escobar