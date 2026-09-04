Photos: FRANKIE ROSE to Tour North America With THE CHARLATANS UK This Fall

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Frankie Rose has announced a run of North American tour dates this fall, with the majority of the shows supporting THE CHARLATANS UK. The tour follows Rose's previously announced trek launching Sept. 5 in San Diego at the House of Blues.









THE JESUS AND MARY CHAINOct 31 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

















Also included in the newly announced club date schedule are COLOR GREEN, JOSH DA COSTA, ROCKETSHIP and a number of other acts, each routing through cities across the U.S. and abroad this fall.

Sep-5 San Diego CA House of Blues *

Sep-6 Los Angeles CA Zebulon

Sep-7 San Francisco CA Castro Theater *

Sep-10 Portland OR Wonder Ballroom *

Sep-11 Vancouver BC Commodore Ballroom *

Sep-12 Seattle WA The Showbox *

Sep-15 Minneapolis MN Cloudland Theater

Sep-17 Chicago IL Park West *

Sep-19 Detroit MI El Club *

Sep-20 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall *

Sep-21 Montreal QC Fairmont Theatre *

Sep-22 Boston MA The Paradise Rock Club *

Sep-23 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer *

Sep-25 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore Silver Spring *

Sep-26 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel *

*=w/ The Charlatans UK

SEP 30 Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records Roadhouse

OCT 01 Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place

OCT 03 Reno, NV – Offbeat Music Festival

OCT 04 San Francisco, CA – 4 Star Theater

Oct 23, 24, 25 – Gainesville, FL – FEST 24

Sept. 18 Edinburgh, Scotland - Leith FAB Cricket Club w/ The Cords

Sept. 26 Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In w/ Railcard

11-17-26 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

All Dates Supporting Alex Cameron

10 Sep: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's

11 Sep: Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right

12 Sep: Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

13 Sep: Durham, NC – Pinhook

14 Sep: Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

16 Sep: Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right

17 Sep: Kingston, NY – Tubby's

18 Sep: Somerville, MA – Warehouse XI

19 Sep: Portland, ME – SPACE

20 Sep: South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

21 Sep: Montreal, QC – La Sala Rossa

3 Nov: Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge

5 Nov: San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

6 Nov: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

7 Nov: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

9 Nov: Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place

11 Nov: Seattle, WA – The Sunset Tavern

12 Nov: Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

13 Nov: Bellingham, WA – The Shakedown

14 Nov: Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt Cabaret

16 Nov: Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

17 Nov: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Sept 28 – Washington DC – Pearl Street Warehouse w/ Rocketship

Sept 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's w/ Rocketship

Sept 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop w/ Rocketship

Oct 01 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell w/ Rocketship

11/12 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

10 Sep - Sutton, UK - The Sound Lounge

12 Sep - Rainham, UK - The Oast

13 Sep - Brighton, UK - Railway Club (matinee)

19 Sep - Ramsgate, UK - Queen Charlotte

20 Sep - London, UK - Lexington (matinee album release show!)

25 Sep - Bristol, UK - The Croft

26 Sep - Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In

10 Oct - Sheffield, UK - Sidney and Matilda (matinee)

06 Nov - Edinburgh, UK - Leith Depot

07 Nov - Manchester, UK - Klondyke Bowls Club

14 Nov - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

Sept 27 – Chicago, IL – Windy Pop Weekender

Sept 28 – Washington DC – Pearl Street Warehouse w/ Lightheaded

Sept 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's w/ Lightheaded

Sept 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop w/ Lightheaded

Oct 01 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell w/ Lightheaded

East Coast (full band):

9/13/2026 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's (record release show!)

West Coast (solo):

9/18/2026 Los Angeles, CA Permanent Records

9/19/2026 Santa Cruz, CA Sub Rosa

9/20/2026 San Francisco, CA Adobe Books

9/21/2026 Portland, OR Turn Turn Turn

09/25 Richmond, VA – Get Tight Lounge

Fri 10/9 St Augustine, FL – Nobby's

Sat 10/10 in Jacksonville, FL – The Wlarus

Sun 10/11 in Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar *

Mon 10/12 in Durham, NC – PinHook *

Tue 10/13 in Greensboro, NC – FLat Iron *

Wed 10/14 in Athens, GA – Nowhere Bar *

Thu 10/15 in Richmond, VA – Northside Grill *

Fri 10/16 in State College, PA – Manny's *

* = w/ Beggar Weeds

09/25 Edinburgh, Scotland – The Wee Red Bar

Sept 18 Edinburgh, Scotland - Leith FAB Cricket Club

Oct 04 Sunderland, UK - Pop Recs Ltd (early matinee show - 3pm) *

* = supporting The Primitives

Oct 31 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

09/19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount w/ Nation of Language & Anika

Oct 03 – London, UK – The Social

Feb 27 Berlin, Germany · Huxleys Neue Welt

Mar 01 München, Germany · Kesselhaus

Mar 02 Bern, Switzerland · Bierhübeli

Mar 03 Paris, France · La Cigale

Mar 05 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique

Mar 06 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique

Mar 07 Luxembourg · den Atelier

Mar 09 Amsterdam, Netherlands · Paradiso

Mar 11 London, United Kingdom · Electric Ballroom

Mar 17 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

Mar 18 Göteborg, Sweden · Pustervik

Mar 19 Johanneshov, Sweden · Slaktkyrkan

Mar 20 København, Denmark · Vega

11-17-26 Los Angeles, CA – YACHT (DJ Set) + Clip Art @ Zebulon (w/ Hologram Teen)

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