Photos: FRANKIE ROSE to Tour North America With THE CHARLATANS UK This Fall
COLOR GREEN, JOSH DA COSTA and ROCKETSHIP also announce upcoming club dates across the U.S. and abroad.
Frankie Rose has announced a run of North American tour dates this fall, with the majority of the shows supporting THE CHARLATANS UK. The tour follows Rose's previously announced trek launching Sept. 5 in San Diego at the House of Blues.
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAINOct 31 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
Also included in the newly announced club date schedule are COLOR GREEN, JOSH DA COSTA, ROCKETSHIP and a number of other acts, each routing through cities across the U.S. and abroad this fall.
Frankie Rose Tour Dates
Sep-5 San Diego CA House of Blues *
Sep-6 Los Angeles CA Zebulon
Sep-7 San Francisco CA Castro Theater *
Sep-10 Portland OR Wonder Ballroom *
Sep-11 Vancouver BC Commodore Ballroom *
Sep-12 Seattle WA The Showbox *
Sep-15 Minneapolis MN Cloudland Theater
Sep-17 Chicago IL Park West *
Sep-19 Detroit MI El Club *
Sep-20 Toronto ON Danforth Music Hall *
Sep-21 Montreal QC Fairmont Theatre *
Sep-22 Boston MA The Paradise Rock Club *
Sep-23 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer *
Sep-25 Silver Spring MD The Fillmore Silver Spring *
Sep-26 Brooklyn NY Brooklyn Steel *
*=w/ The Charlatans UK
Color Green Tour Dates
SEP 30 Los Angeles, CA – Permanent Records Roadhouse
OCT 01 Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place
OCT 03 Reno, NV – Offbeat Music Festival
OCT 04 San Francisco, CA – 4 Star Theater
Emperor X Tour Dates
Oct 23, 24, 25 – Gainesville, FL – FEST 24
Foglights Tour Dates
Sept. 18 Edinburgh, Scotland - Leith FAB Cricket Club w/ The Cords
Sept. 26 Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In w/ Railcard
Hologram Teen Tour Dates
11-17-26 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Josh da Costa Tour Dates
All Dates Supporting Alex Cameron
10 Sep: Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's
11 Sep: Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right
12 Sep: Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong
13 Sep: Durham, NC – Pinhook
14 Sep: Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall
16 Sep: Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right
17 Sep: Kingston, NY – Tubby's
18 Sep: Somerville, MA – Warehouse XI
19 Sep: Portland, ME – SPACE
20 Sep: South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
21 Sep: Montreal, QC – La Sala Rossa
3 Nov: Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge
5 Nov: San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
6 Nov: Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
7 Nov: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
9 Nov: Santa Cruz, CA – The Crepe Place
11 Nov: Seattle, WA – The Sunset Tavern
12 Nov: Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
13 Nov: Bellingham, WA – The Shakedown
14 Nov: Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt Cabaret
16 Nov: Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club
17 Nov: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Lightheaded Tour Dates
Sept 28 – Washington DC – Pearl Street Warehouse w/ Rocketship
Sept 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's w/ Rocketship
Sept 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop w/ Rocketship
Oct 01 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell w/ Rocketship
Peel Dream Magazine Tour Dates
11/12 Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Railcard Tour Dates
10 Sep - Sutton, UK - The Sound Lounge
12 Sep - Rainham, UK - The Oast
13 Sep - Brighton, UK - Railway Club (matinee)
19 Sep - Ramsgate, UK - Queen Charlotte
20 Sep - London, UK - Lexington (matinee album release show!)
25 Sep - Bristol, UK - The Croft
26 Sep - Coventry, UK - Just Dropped In
10 Oct - Sheffield, UK - Sidney and Matilda (matinee)
06 Nov - Edinburgh, UK - Leith Depot
07 Nov - Manchester, UK - Klondyke Bowls Club
14 Nov - Ramsgate, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall
Rocketship Tour Dates
Sept 27 – Chicago, IL – Windy Pop Weekender
Sept 28 – Washington DC – Pearl Street Warehouse w/ Lightheaded
Sept 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda's w/ Lightheaded
Sept 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop w/ Lightheaded
Oct 01 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell w/ Lightheaded
Strawberry Hands Tour Dates
East Coast (full band):
9/13/2026 Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brenda's (record release show!)
West Coast (solo):
9/18/2026 Los Angeles, CA Permanent Records
9/19/2026 Santa Cruz, CA Sub Rosa
9/20/2026 San Francisco, CA Adobe Books
9/21/2026 Portland, OR Turn Turn Turn
Sunken Man Tour Dates
09/25 Richmond, VA – Get Tight Lounge
The Cadets Tour Dates
Fri 10/9 St Augustine, FL – Nobby's
Sat 10/10 in Jacksonville, FL – The Wlarus
Sun 10/11 in Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar *
Mon 10/12 in Durham, NC – PinHook *
Tue 10/13 in Greensboro, NC – FLat Iron *
Wed 10/14 in Athens, GA – Nowhere Bar *
Thu 10/15 in Richmond, VA – Northside Grill *
Fri 10/16 in State College, PA – Manny's *
* = w/ Beggar Weeds
The Catburgers Tour Dates
09/25 Edinburgh, Scotland – The Wee Red Bar
The Cords Tour Dates
Sept 18 Edinburgh, Scotland - Leith FAB Cricket Club
Oct 04 Sunderland, UK - Pop Recs Ltd (early matinee show - 3pm) *
* = supporting The Primitives
The Jesus and Mary Chain Tour Dates
Oct 31 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Tour Dates
09/19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount w/ Nation of Language & Anika
The Spook School Tour Dates
Oct 03 – London, UK – The Social
Trentemøller Tour Dates
Feb 27 Berlin, Germany · Huxleys Neue Welt
Mar 01 München, Germany · Kesselhaus
Mar 02 Bern, Switzerland · Bierhübeli
Mar 03 Paris, France · La Cigale
Mar 05 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique
Mar 06 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique
Mar 07 Luxembourg · den Atelier
Mar 09 Amsterdam, Netherlands · Paradiso
Mar 11 London, United Kingdom · Electric Ballroom
Mar 17 Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller
Mar 18 Göteborg, Sweden · Pustervik
Mar 19 Johanneshov, Sweden · Slaktkyrkan
Mar 20 København, Denmark · Vega
YACHT Tour Dates
11-17-26 Los Angeles, CA – YACHT (DJ Set) + Clip Art @ Zebulon (w/ Hologram Teen)