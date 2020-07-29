Foxes Unveils New Song And Music Video 'Woman'

The Single is Off Her Forthcoming Album

Today, British pop darling Foxes releases her latest single, "Woman," taken from her forthcoming project, serves as the follow up to "Love Not Loving You," which marked her return from a game-changing three year hiatus. The song is out today via [PIAS] Recordings.

"Woman" is a bold statement of empowerment and reclamation of control as a woman, with a universal message of standing up to the unacceptable, with a powerful ability to be interpreted uniquely to each and every woman who listens. The song is paired with a powerful new animated video, directed by Gemma Green-Hope. Talking about the single, Foxes (real name Louisa Rose Allen) reveals: "There's a lot of injustices in the world right now and I hope this single can be interpreted by any woman, in any situation, facing injustice, facing any situation that they know is wrong, and helps to stand up and say no to what isn't right."



The single was also written in part as an ode to her close-knit family of formidably strong women who have shaped her - in particular her grandmother, Kathleen - and follows on from Foxes' comeback banger "Love Not Loving You" - a bold, buoyant single that transported you to the light at the end of the tunnel, hailed by Teen Vogue as "an incredibly catchy song" with E! Online praising it for its "typically impressive pop production." The power to press play again after pressing pause and the beacon of strength, independence and empowerment she felt when reconnecting with herself while taking a break from music. Watch the Rauri Cantelo-directed, video HERE, filmed DIY style at home during quarantine.



Propelled into the industry at just 19, Foxes was at the forefront of pop with her critically acclaimed debut album Glorious, and a GRAMMY Award winning collaboration with EDM giant Zedd for 'Clarity.' In 2017, Foxes decided to press pause and focus on connecting with herself. During that time, she's been working on writing and recording and is now ready to return to the musical arena with "Woman" and "Love Not Loving You" before it, marking her foray back into the limelight.



