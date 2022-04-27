Forrest Isn't Dead Releases New Single 'Born or Made'

Emerging alt-pop artist Forrest Isn't Dead has released his new single "Born or Made" (Madison Records) and its accompanying music video.

The electrifying track, which is currently featured on Spotify's New Music Friday and New Noise playlists, builds into a chantable chorus: "You've been here before, when your time starts bleeding out. You've been here before, when your lights start turning out."

Watch the "Born or Made" music video below, directed by Noah Lamport.

"This song is one of my favorites because of the crisp energy that immediately draws you in upon first listen. And I think everyone can take something away from the lyrics of this one," shares Forrest. "We drew a lot of inspiration from the first Halloween movie for the music video. We wanted to go for a gorilla style horror flick while still letting the deeper message shine through. This is our first video with director Noah Lamport and it was an amazing experience all around. I hope to get into more acting in my videos as our journey continues."

"Born or Made" follows Forrest Isn't Dead's previous singles and videos "Fire," "Here We Are" and "The Light," which have received support from Alternative Press (as a New Artist You Need To Hear), MTV (Spankin' New), Spotify (New Rock, New Noise and Pop Rock playlists), and VEVO (Incoming Alternative and Incoming Indie playlists), garnering roughly 400K total streams across DSPs and over 600K total YouTube views.

Known for his introspective and candid lyrics, Forrest Isn't Dead, who draws parallels to such acts as The Cure, Gorillaz, Tame Impala and M83, pours out the stories of his life experiences and hardships through his unique and thought-provoking music. Growing up with a single mother and limited resources, the Atlanta-based artist found early inspiration in music and skateboarding, which played a major role in developing his feelings about life and love.

Forrest later dove head-first into writing original music, learning to play drums, guitar, piano, and, of course, singing. Artists such as The Cure, My Chemical Romance, and Prince were big influences on his creative direction, but battling adversity and overcoming his own challenges were a benchmark towards shaping the person he is today.

Look for more new music from Forrest Isn't Dead to follow soon! And catch Forrest Isn't Dead on the road throughout the southeast this spring and summer.

FORREST ISN'T DEAD TOUR DATES

May 13 - Nashville, TN @ The Cobra

July 28 - West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

August 18 - Asheville, NC @ Isis Music Hall

August 20 - Boone, NC @ Boone Saloon