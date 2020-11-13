Former London Souls Frontman Tash Neal Releases Debut Solo Single

“Something Ain't Right” out everywhere today.

Tash Neal (former frontman for The London Souls) released his debut solo single "Something Ain't Right" on Black Hill Records today, Friday, November 13th, that chronicles the injustice and inhumanity that prevails in society today.

"Something Ain't Right" was written in response to repeatedly witnessing the "televised murder of our people," said Neal. "I was pissed and I was sick of it and I didn't want to write a 'come together' song because we cannot come together on issues like evil. I find it absurd to have to explain humanity to humans."

"Something Ain't Right" is as forthright musically as it is lyrically, setting Neal's impassioned vocal against a backdrop of agitated guitars, fusion-funk bass and fevered percussion, all of it punctuated by squiggly synths, sweeping orchestration and even the sound of gunshots. If it sounds overwhelming, that was kind of the point. "I wanted it to be as fun and exciting as possible, because I was like, 'I'm not going to play a fing slow song-that's not resistance,'" Neal says. "The key to blackness and why we're still here is because we still maintain joy through the pain. We can still kick a groove after being dehumanized. We don't need to be sad. We can fight."

As a musician, Tash Neal has been in the game for a decade, with most of that time spent fronting New York City duo The London Souls and making a name for himself amongst fans and peers as one of rock's most exciting and explosive singers and guitarists. With critically acclaimed albums, appearances at festivals like Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, performances with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Slash, Tedeschi Trucks Band and The Black Crowes, it is time for Tash's solo music to be released.

"Something Ain't Right" is now available on all digital outlets.

