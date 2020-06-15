For The Nomads Fundraiser Launches Auction Benefitting Touring Crew Members Out Of Work Due To COVID-19

For The Nomads, a charity organization started by crew members of the music industry at the start of the COVID-19 shut down, has launched the second round of a massive auction to help aid others within the industry today. Fans can bid on limited edition memorabilia, one-of-a-kind experiences, merchandise and more from artists like Rage Against The Machine, GWAR, Rancid, Deftones, New Found Glory, Pennywise, Nofx, Wage War, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Rise Against, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Incendiary, Despised Icon and more today at https://www.forthenomads.org/ftnauction.

Co-founded by former The World We Knew vocalist Frank Fanelli, and touring Production Assistant and Merchandise Manager Tatiana Danielle, For The Nomads has already raised over $78,000 since it's start in March 2020.

"After touring steadily in the music industry for the past 14 years as a crew member, musician, and everything else in between, I felt obligated to use my reach and ability to give back to as many people who work their asses off full time on the road like myself and Tatiana (co-fonder) do," shared Fanelli. "Some of my most cherished memories throughout my life have come from this line of work, so if we can help a few hundred crew members get some food on their tables through our strategic planning, donors, telethons, and auctions, I have no problem utilizing this down time we have due to quarantine to make a difference for the betterment of our peers."

ANDY BIERSACK of BLACK VEIL BRIDES was eager to help out thinking back to his early touring experiences. "I started touring when I was only a teenager and had extremely limited knowledge of what it took to make the touring world run on a day to day basis, thankfully I've been surrounded by incredible crew members since day one and through them I learned the ropes of how a show comes to fruition day after day. The truth is the crew is the backbone of the touring industry and the pandemic hit the live music world hard from a financial perspective. As a result, so many of our friends have found themselves out of work and seeing the effort that Frank and everyone at For The Nomads are putting in to help out in this time is absolutely wonderful."

"Touring and stage crew are the unsung heroes to every live show," shares LINH from BAD COP BAD COP."They are the hardest working group of people and this industry was one of the hardest hit during this pandemic. I felt it was so important to show these folks how much we appreciate and value them and being a part of the For the Nomads auction was the perfect way to do so."

"The global pandemic has been economically disastrous for many people, not least within the live music industry," shares FRANK TURNER. "The unsung (and usually unsupported) heroes of that world are the crew; without them, the musicians you love would get nothing done, and the shows you enjoy wouldn't happen. It's important for me and for anyone who cares about live music to support these people in their time of need."

Applicants must submit proof of tours lost, verification of employment and references. Touring crew members in need of financial aid can apply at https://www.forthenomads.org/nomad-application.

Fans can also donate directly to the For The Nomads fundraiser and find out ways to get involved at https://www.forthenomads.org/.



