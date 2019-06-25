Folk-Fusion Group Bonomo Announces New Single GOES ON

Folk-fusion artist BONOMO is excited to announce his upcoming single"Goes On", set for release on July 18th. The dreamy indie-folk record was written and produced by Adam Bonomo and engineered by Alexi Bertholet. Lyrically, "Goes On" depicts a positive message - small moments of kindness have great power and everlasting effects.



Reflecting on the upcoming single release, BONOMO frontman, Adam Bonomo says, "I'm excited to finally put a recorded version out. This song is always a favorite at our live shows"

Formed by NYC musician Adam Bonomo in 2016, indie acoustic outfit BONOMO is a project that pulls at the heartstrings with symphonic resonance and a distinct take on indie-folk music. In 2017 BONOMO released their first album Phases. The album went on to receive praise with The Big Takeover declaring "Phases proves that BONOMO are quickly becoming one of the more original and compelling acts coming out of Brooklyn."

The group was a winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Competition and the CASC Songwriting Competition. BONOMO is also the recipient of theAudience Choice Award at the Brooklyn Showcase, Silver Sound Showdown for their music video "Water", the lead single off Phases, by Director and Photographer Marian Sell. Additionally, they have won spots in the Top 5 at the Indie International Songwriting Competition, the Top 3 at the New Song Music Competition, and third place in the Nashville Film Festival.

BONOMO has performed across NYC in some of the most renowned venues such as Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center Atrium, City Winery, and Le Poisson Rouge. Recently, BONOMO has been on tour across the Midwest and East Coast. BONOMO's new single "Goes On" is the first new release of 2019.



Currently, BONOMO is preparing for the release of their new single "Goes On", which will drop July 18th. The record will be celebrated with a Single Release Show at Joe's Pub the same night. Tickets can be found through their website. Be sure to follow BONOMO on social media to stay-up-to-date about all music releases.





