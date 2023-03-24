Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'

Foals today unveil a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of '2am'. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project 'Life Is Dub', which follows on Record Store Day, April 22nd. 'Life Is Dub' sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed 'Life Is Yours' album through a heavyweight dub prism.

Originally an exuberant pop-focused flood of melody full of sparkling synths and chiming guitar, Carey's fresh take on '2am' takes it somewhere altogether different. Dropping the tempo, '2am' now pummels rather than swings, with swampy, tremulous bass, thudding beats and all manner of reverbs, echoes and filters establishing a looming, hypnotic intensity.

Yannis Philippakis says, "To me Dan's dubs are like nocturnal photo negatives of the original; the colours and sounds have been inverted, subverted and sent sideways. Their new groove and swagger has been pushed through analogue circuitry into a night-time companion to 'Life Is Yours'."

Dan Carey approached the 'Life Is Dub' project using two core approaches. Some follow the half-time, deep bass style heard in '2am', while for the up-tempo tracks he would program a new beat around the original kick and snare drums.

This would be synced with a modular system, feeding and processing elements from the original - usually guitars and keyboards - to create twisted new takes for the new multitrack, often then adding Jupiter-8 synths too. He would then pick his favourite elements from three different live dubs and edit them together.

'Life Is Dub' casts the 'Life Is Yours' album in a new light. The original record established an exuberant party-starting new twist on Foals' sound as it ignited scintillating summer festival headline sets at Glastonbury's Other Stage and Latitude, and saw them sell more than 40,000 tickets over the course of five London headline shows.

'Life Is Dub' will be available exclusively via local independent retailers for this year's Record Store Day. Please see here for a list of participating venues. The limited-edition album will be pressed on gold 12" vinyl, and the beautifully designed package will feature gold pantone artwork and lettering on a black backdrop.

Foals recently added shows in Mexico and across Europe to their busy summer touring schedule. Highlights include headline sets at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, a major North American tour as special guests to Paramore, and a sold-out intimate UK record store tour. Please see here for a full list of all international dates and accompanying ticket details.

Listen to the new single here: