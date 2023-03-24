Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'

Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'

Their new project will be released on April 22nd.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Foals today unveil a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of '2am'. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project 'Life Is Dub', which follows on Record Store Day, April 22nd. 'Life Is Dub' sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed 'Life Is Yours' album through a heavyweight dub prism.

Originally an exuberant pop-focused flood of melody full of sparkling synths and chiming guitar, Carey's fresh take on '2am' takes it somewhere altogether different. Dropping the tempo, '2am' now pummels rather than swings, with swampy, tremulous bass, thudding beats and all manner of reverbs, echoes and filters establishing a looming, hypnotic intensity.

Yannis Philippakis says, "To me Dan's dubs are like nocturnal photo negatives of the original; the colours and sounds have been inverted, subverted and sent sideways. Their new groove and swagger has been pushed through analogue circuitry into a night-time companion to 'Life Is Yours'."

Dan Carey approached the 'Life Is Dub' project using two core approaches. Some follow the half-time, deep bass style heard in '2am', while for the up-tempo tracks he would program a new beat around the original kick and snare drums.

This would be synced with a modular system, feeding and processing elements from the original - usually guitars and keyboards - to create twisted new takes for the new multitrack, often then adding Jupiter-8 synths too. He would then pick his favourite elements from three different live dubs and edit them together.

'Life Is Dub' casts the 'Life Is Yours' album in a new light. The original record established an exuberant party-starting new twist on Foals' sound as it ignited scintillating summer festival headline sets at Glastonbury's Other Stage and Latitude, and saw them sell more than 40,000 tickets over the course of five London headline shows.

'Life Is Dub' will be available exclusively via local independent retailers for this year's Record Store Day. Please see here for a list of participating venues. The limited-edition album will be pressed on gold 12" vinyl, and the beautifully designed package will feature gold pantone artwork and lettering on a black backdrop.

Foals recently added shows in Mexico and across Europe to their busy summer touring schedule. Highlights include headline sets at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, a major North American tour as special guests to Paramore, and a sold-out intimate UK record store tour. Please see here for a full list of all international dates and accompanying ticket details.

Listen to the new single here:



MILKU Releases Debut EP You Make Me Feel Beautiful Photo
MILKU Releases Debut EP 'You Make Me Feel Beautiful'
Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku’s mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical highs, in a world that sits at a recession’s edge while spinning beneath the pandemic’s long shadow. Over five tracks, Milku presents playfully bright arrangements, sharply witted lyricism and addictive melodies/
Kenzo B Releases New Track Deadgame Photo
Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'
Kenzo B spits bars with no apologies and continues to stake her claim as one of the most formidable rappers emerging from the burgeoning NY drill movement. Setting the stage for the moment, she teased the song with the music video, generating over 206K YouTube views thus far.
Sydney Rose Shares New Single Oat Milk Photo
Sydney Rose Shares New Single 'Oat Milk'
19-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared new single “Oat Milk.” Led by acoustic guitar and Sydney’s whisper-soft vocals, the ballad explores the gentle comforts of love. “Oat Milk” is available now via Public Consumption, with an accompanying visualizer streaming on Sydney’s official YouTube channel.
iann dior Releases New Single do it all Photo
iann dior Releases New Single 'do it all'
In January 2022, dior released his latest album. The record showcased his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like “obvious,” which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like “i might” and “v12” ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share