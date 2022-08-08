Flymachine to Livestream Tonight's MUNA Show at Minneapolis' First Avenue

Flymachine, the virtual venue for live entertainment that delivers a first-of-its-kind immersive social experience, presents MUNA's show, live from Minneapolis' iconic First Avenue, tonight, August 8.

Flymachine's platform will allow fans around the world to enjoy this special performance together via the virtual venue with doors opening at 8:30 ET and the show starting at 9pm ET. Passes are $15 in advance and $18 day of show and are available only via Flymachine.

On August 19 Flymachine presents "Watch With MUNA" - a special VIP rebroadcast of the August 8th show. Doors open at 8:30pm ET with showtime scheduled for 9pm ET and passes are $15 in advance and $18 day of show.

Limited premium "Watch with MUNA" bundles include a pass to the show and exclusive access to a private room with 9 other superfans. Members of MUNA will join each room for 10 minutes. They are available only via Flymachine.

Los Angeles-based trio MUNA released their highly anticipated and career defining self-titled album to critical acclaim in June (via Saddest Factory Records) and are currently on tour in support of the release. The band is composed of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they).

"Silk Chiffon," MUNA's instant-classic cult smash, featuring the band's new label head Phoebe Bridgers, hit the gray skies of the pandemic's year-and-a-half mark like a double rainbow. Pitchfork called it a "swirl of stomach butterflies," NPR a "queerworm," Rolling Stone "one of the year's sweetest melodies, radiating the kind of pure pop bliss so many bands go for but almost never get this right."

For Naomi McPherson, MUNA's guitarist and producer, it was a "song for kids to have their first gay kiss to." And several thousand unhinged Twitter and TikTok memes bloomed. MUNA, the band's self-titled third album, is more than a return. The band's period of uncertainty and open questioning burned everything away, leaving a feat of an album - the forceful, deliberate, dimensional output of a band who has nothing to prove to anyone except themselves. For more information, follow MUNA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Spotify.

With Flymachine, fans get a front-row, completely-immersive seat to some of the world's most recognized venues and the freedom to choose their own live entertainment experience from wherever they are.

Fans have a real sense of place on Flymachine with unprecedented levels of agency and social connectivity, as opposed to passively watching a broadcast. Participants can virtually move through various spaces, utilize proximity-based video chat to see and speak to each other, and experience chance encounters during an event, similar to an in-venue experience - all powered by cutting-edge, patent-pending video technology.

Since the public launch of the Flymachine platform in spring 2021, the company has hosted a diverse roster of live music performances making virtual events immersive and communal for the first time. These shows have included sets from Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in May, Tune-Yards, The New Pornographers, Hiss Golden Messenger, K. Flay, and The Black Angels.

Flymachine has also been gearing up for the return of live touring by establishing a network of iconic venues to deliver hybrid IRL-virtual events to fans around the world. Exclusive agreements are already in place with Bowery Ballroom in New York City, Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco, The Casbah in San Diego, The Crocodile in Seattle, Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, and Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, among numerous others.