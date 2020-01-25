Flutist And Composer Guillermo Laporta Releases New Album AWAVE

Guillermo Laporta launches his solo album AWAVE with a collection of pieces for flute, piano & electronics with pianist Josefina Urraca.

Rooted in influences from symphonic sound, classical chamber music, theatrical sound design, and soundtrack composition, AWAVE brings together Guillermo's original music, words, and images to create a spectacular multimedia experience.

Mr. Laporta achieves an evocative style with multiple layers that sit on the edge of classical music pushing forward the traditional chamber music set up of flute & piano recital.

A live performance of this project was premiered at the Plaxall Gallery, New York on August 2018 and sponsored by the Queens Council on the Arts. vIn November of 2019 this project was also presented in Tokyo (Japan) in collaboration with designer Mizuko Kaji.

A high-resolution audio version can be purchased here and a regular version can be listened at Apple Music , Youtube Music & Spotify





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You