Flume Confirms North American Tour Dates

Wildly acclaimed, Grammy-winning artist Flume confirms Stage 1 of the Flume World Tour today, with North American dates kicking off in April including Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and two nights at Red Rocks in addition to previously announced lineup-topping sets at Coachella, Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo. Supporting acts include Floating Points, Channel Tres, Tinashe, Magdalena Bay and more.

Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale February 15 at 10 a.m. local, with general on sale beginning February 18 at 10 a.m. local-sign up for pre-sale tickets at here.

Flume's new LP Palaces is out May 20 on Future Classic and Transgressive-pre-order/pre-save it here. He recently shared the album's lead single and video, "Say Nothing" featuring MAY-A.

Palaces began to take shape when Flume returned to his native Australia after struggling to write music in Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic. Settling in a coastal town in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Flume quickly found the inspiration he needed through reconnecting with the nature around him-the rolling hills, walking around barefoot, the green color the sky turns before a big storm, growing and eating his own vegetables, the smell of rain.

He and his neighbor and longtime collaborator, the visual artist Jonathan Zawada, became fascinated by the local wildlife, in particular the birds, collecting field recordings that ultimately worked their way into the album. As Flume continued to forge a strong connection to his surroundings, the album he wanted to make started to form, eventually adopting a title to properly highlight the luxury and magic of the natural world. Palaces is his most confident, mature and uncompromising work to date, a true testament to nurturing the relationships that make us whole and bring us peace.

The album features a host of vocalists and collaborators, its cast list spanning new and household names from around the world-breakout U.S. star Caroline Polachek, British polymath-icon Damon Albarn, Spain's Vergen Maria, France's Oklou and fellow Australian Kučka, who returns following her standout turn on Skin.

Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager with his scene-starting, self-titled debut in 2012, which topped the ARIA charts, garnered four spots in triple j's Hottest 100 and sold out a massive Australian 40,000 cap tour. In the two years that followed, Flume established himself as an international sensation thanks to his compelling live show (debuting at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds and many others) and skillful remixes of high-profile acts. He released his second LP Skin in 2016, which reached the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Charts, top 20 in the U.K. and all across Europe, topped the ARIA Chart on release and reinforced Flume's status as an inventive, boundary-pushing producer while continuing to expand his reach.

Later that year, Flume took home his first Grammy Award for Best/Dance Electronic Album, achieved Platinum accreditation in multiple territories around the world, topped triple j's Hottest 100, won seven ARIAs, an APRA Award for Songwriter of the Year and sold over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold out 59-date world tour.

In 2019, Flume's second Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination for his acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape capped off a monumental year for the producer. 2019 also saw the release of a collaborative EP, Quits, with rapper Reo Cragun and singles "Let You Know" with London Grammar and "Rushing Back" with Vera Blue.

He went on to tour the globe with stops at festivals including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more. Streten shared his only new music of the last two years, "The Difference" with Toro y Moi, in 2020 to widespread acclaim.

To mark the new album announcement, a fresh line of merchandise is available for purchase here, alongside special physical editions of Palaces available for pre-order now, including vinyl, limited-edition deluxe CD (with initial orders signed by the artist), standard CD and cassette.

Tour Dates

April 14 - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center - Las Vegas, NV

April 16 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 23 - Coachella - Indio, CA

May 23 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

May 26 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN

May 27 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 28 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 31 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

June 2 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

June 3 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

June 4 - KEMBA LIVE! - Columbus, OH

June 5 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

June 8 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

June 10 - Skyline Stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Philadelphia, PA

June 11 - Governor's Ball - New York, NY

June 12 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

June 15 - Orlando Amphitheater - Orlando, FL

June 18 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

September 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

September 7 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO