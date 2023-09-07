Flowerovlove Debuts New Single 'Next Best Exit'

apitol Records releases British indie pop artist flowerovlove exhilarating new single, “Next Best Exit.” With her luminous vocals and introspective lyrics, she captures the adrenaline rush of exiting a toxic situation.

She wrote “Next Best Exit” with Gaetan Judd, who co-wrote “Who Told You” by J Hus featuring Drake, which peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart, and also co-wrote several tracks on Burna Boy's GRAMMY®-nominated album Love, Damini, and Wilfred Cisse, her brother and frequent collaborator. Judd produced.

View the accompanying visualizer, which finds flowerovlove trying to escape a crowd of cardboard cut-out figures below!

“Next Best Exit’ is a song based on the themes of toxic people, negative energy surrounding you, and you being in desperate need to find an exit out of the nearest door, fire escape, air vent, etc.!!” explains flowerovlove. “Doing anything to escape and just be around the energy you deserve.”

The 18-year-old has been named as an artist to watch by VEVO DSCVR, NME, DIY Magazine and Dork Magazine, among others. She’s walked at Paris Fashion Week, collaborated with brands like Gucci, Maison Kitsuné and Swarovski and found her place on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 23 for ’23 list.

With a series of captivating singles that include “Malibu,” “Hannah Montana,” “I Gotta I Gotta” and “Love You” and two acclaimed EPs – Think Flower and A Mosh Pit In The Clouds – she’s already amassed over 20 million combined global streams.

“Next Best Exit” follows flowerovlove’s recent single “Coffee Shop,” which Flaunt hailed as “a carefully crafted blend of both catchy yet thoughtful lyrics over melodies that naturally lean into a groove.” In the official video for “Coffee Shop,” she plays a host of high school characters.

She’s sold-out headline shows in London and Paris and performed at numerous 2023 festivals, including Primavera Sound, Boardmasters, TRNSMT, Latitude and more. DIY Magazine noted, “flowerovlove has stunned crowds across Europe this summer with her upbeat dream-pop, and now she’s ready to be the world’s biggest star.”

Photo Credit: Finn Waring