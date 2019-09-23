Florence + the Machine Play Final Show of High As Hope Tour

Last night, Florence + the Machine played the second of two sold-out shows in the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the nearly 2000-year-old theater in the Acropolis of Athens, Greece. The show was the culmination of 18 months of touring behind her latest album, High As Hope.

"Greek art and mythology has always played a huge part in my work, so I cannot think of a better place for the final show of this record," Florence said.

Florence is one of very few artists to play the theater, ruined in 268 a.d., since its restoration in the 1950s. She joins ranks including Frank Sinatra, Elton John, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Patti Smith and the Foo Fighters.

For each ticket across the 100+ shows of the High As Hope tour, £1/€1/$1 was donated to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) with proceeds totaling $734,842.59/£587,591.16/€658,668.81. MSF provides emergency medical care to people in over 70 countries who are affected and displaced by armed conflict, natural disasters, disease outbreaks and exclusion from healthcare.

After the finale show last night Florence said, "Thank you so much to everyone who came to see us, not only did you give your hearts, put away your phones, scream proclamations of love to strangers and basically take orders from an English ghost, but over the High As Hope tour your contributions have raised over $700,000 for Doctors Without Borders which will help them to continue doing their vitally important work around the world."

The show concludes more than 18 months of touring in celebration of the release of Florence's massively acclaimed fourth album, High As Hope, released last year, with top billing at Governors Ball, Outside Lands, Life Is Beautiful, FORM Arcosanti and more including headline dates worldwide and her own show at London's iconic Hyde Park. In May, Florence's version of "Game of Thrones" song "Jenny Of Oldstones" was featured in the show, making her the only contemporary artist to be included in the final season.

2019 marks the tenth anniversary of the band's landmark debut album, Lungs. Florence marked the occasion with a very special, limited anniversary edition.

Photo Credit: Lillie Eiger





Related Articles View More Music Stories