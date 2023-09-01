Floor Space Share New Single with Album Announcement

Sep. 01, 2023

Pop rock project Floor Space have released their triumphant single, “Smile While It’s Ending” produced by John Naclerio. (My Chemical Romance, Brand New). The track pairs with the announcement of their third studio album, Maybe This Is It out October 20.

“Smile While It’s Ending” can be heard as an anthem of frustration, delving into the struggles of growing up, self destruction and acceptance with memorable hooks and infectious melodies. 

From catholic school traumas to grappling with self worth as an adult, frontman Charlie Bruno portrays the relatable traumas with his tongue-in-cheek style of writing. The upbeat riff mixed with their sense of honesty and humor acts as a vessel to move through hardships, breaking vices and overcoming the fear of trying new things (like vegetables) along the way. 

“Smile While It’s Ending” is a song about powering through the final moments and making light of it all” shares Charlie. “It's also largely about intoxication, catholic school traumas, and my fear of trying new vegetables”

“Smile While It’s Ending” is just a taste of what’s to come from Floor Space’s most striking project yet. Their forthcoming exemplary pop punk album Maybe This Is It is honest and angry, yet bright and cathartic with themes ranging from punk rock politics to overcoming adversity and breaking cycles. Stay tuned for more music off Maybe This It Is out October 20 coming soon. 

About Floor Space

Floor Space carries the torch from the classic pop punk and early 2000s emo we know and love. Having been compared to Green Day and Jack White, the project is the brainchild of Pennsylvania-native Charlie Bruno.

Following their self-titled LP (2017) and second full length “Nothing Makes Sense” (2022), Charlie draws from heartbreak and car crashes to create their introspective third record Maybe This Is It out October 20. Incorporating sounds across the rock spectrum, Floor Space finds light in darkness in their own tongue-in-cheek fashion, solidifying their place in the fifth wave of pop punk.



