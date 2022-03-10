Flogging Molly Release New Song 'These Times Have Got Me Drinking'

Legendary Celtic punk band Flogging Molly return with the new single "These Times Have Got Me Drinking" as the band kicks off their U.S. tour.

"It's a perfect song for right now," said singer/guitar player Dave King. "I think it summarizes everything our band is about - which is celebration with our loved ones in trying times. It's about joy amidst, and in spite of, stuff trying to grind us down."

Flogging Molly play The Truman in Kansas City tomorrow night, with the eagerly-awaited return of the group's venerated annual St. Patrick's Day festival happening next Thursday at the Hollywood Palladium. Having livestreamed the 2021 event, the band mix the best of both worlds for 2022, with the concert being broadcast worldwide via a simultaneous livestream (tickets here). Flogging Molly set sail on March 28, helming the sold-out Salty Dog Cruise, which also includes performances from the Descendents, Frank Turner, Agent Orange and more.

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone's in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with its raucous debut showcase, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio albums. With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, a sold out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick's Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on their Rise Records' debut. Flogging Molly recently reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall