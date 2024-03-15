Flo Milli Releases New Album 'Fine Ho, Stay'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alabama's very own princess of rap Flo Milli released her highly-anticipated second studio album FINE HO, STAY via RCA Records.

At 14 tracks, the album sees Flo Milli branching out - fusing more R&B and pop sounds while staying true to her roots with hard-hitting bars throughout. The new album includes her hit Platinum single “Never Lose Me” as well as a remix of the song featuring SZA & Cardi B - Listen HERE.

Other features include Monaleo, Anycia and Gunna, who she will join on his headlining North American tour this spring. Mike WiLL Made-It, Cardo Got Wings, ATL Jacob and many more are producers on the project. See below for the full album track listing.

On today's release, Flo shared, “‘Fine Ho, Stay' is the end of a trilogy. I have been locked in working on my album for so long and my only goal was to deliver my best work to my fans and continue to grow as an artist. Had to get the girls together for the ‘Never Lose Me' remix . Mobile is up right now Ho! I'm not stopping Flo Milli s.”

2024 has been a huge year for Flo already as her original version of “Never Lose Me” has been blowing up, reaching Platinum status and peaking the #18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #1 on Billboard's TikTok Top 50. The track also earned Flo her first top 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and at its peak the song had 300M views a day on TikTok, with 388k creations in its first 2 days on the platform.

Notably, the song was added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits, Rap Caviar and other playlists. She most recently made her late night debut performing the smash hit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon -- watch it HERE.

Up next, Flo Milli can be seen at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this Saturday, March 16th before appearing as a special guest on Gunna's Bittersweet North American tour, which kicks off at the beginning of May. For more information on the tour please visit www.flomilli.com.

On the release, Skane Dolla, SVP of A&R at RCA Records shares, “I'm excited for the world to experience Flo's versatility on the project. Proud to be a part of her growth from the start. Thanks to Peter, John, Mark, Jonathan, George, Tati, Amanda and the amazing RCA staff, Ebonie Ward and the 11th & Co team.”

Listen to FINE HO, STAY and keep an eye out for more from Flo Milli soon.

Fine Ho, Stay Tracklist:

Understand New Me (feat. Anycia) Got The Juice Neva (feat. Monaleo) Never Lose Me Remix (feat. SZA & Cardi B) Toast Can't Stay Mad Edible (feat. Gunna) Lay Up Life Hack Clap Sum Tell Me What You Want Not Sorry Never Lose Me

ABOUT FLO MILLI

With nearly 1 billion streams to date, 24-year-old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the world by storm in her rapid ascent. Milli released her first official track “Beef FloMix” on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since.

Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with “In The Party” which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ?. Adding to her accolades, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate's “I Am”.

She released her debut album, You Still Here, Ho ? in July 2022 via RCA Records where creatively she paid homage to major pop culture moments with each visual. To coincide with the release she made her TV debut at MTV VMA's on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos, multiple appearances at New York Fashion Week, and a debut headlining tour in partnership with Monster Energy Outbreak.

She followed up with a deluxe of the release in 2023 coupled with her first ever Coachella set where she partnered with Pucci for custom outfits throughout the weekend. Milli has had other major partnerships with brands including Google Pixel, American Express, 7Eleven, NYX Cosmetics and many more.

Her current single “Never Lose Me,” is in the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and most recently was number 1 on Billboard's TikTok Top 50 for multiple consecutive weeks. She made her late night television debut performing the track just last month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She has since released versions of the track with Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller. 2024 is looking to be an exciting year for the artist, as she readies her next release.

Photo Credit: Brandon Almengo