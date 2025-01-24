Flipturn Release New Album ‘Burnout Days’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flipturn have unveiled their new album Burnout Days via Dualtone Records. The 12 song collection finds the indie-rock powerhouse returning as sonic architects, harnessing their impressive knack for hooks, shimmering soundscapes and “nostalgia-inducing lyrical delivery” (Uproxx).

Born from years on the road together, flipturn arrives with more grit, craft and vulnerability than ever before - a clear evolution in the band’s sound, and one that reflects their growth as musicians and individuals. The album has been lauded for its “rays of optimism” (SPIN), “irresistible hooks” (Consequence) and “infectious energy” (Luna Collective) via advance tracks and videos “Rodeo Clown,” “Juno” and "Sunlight.”

Featuring some of their most intimate and cathartic songs to date, Burnout Days recounts hours spent in vans, green rooms, and onstage, all while navigating life in their mid-20s and the constant twists and turns of an industry that can be far from compassionate. As SPIN Magazine puts it, the album is “shining a light on a personal subject.” Lead singer Dillon Basse’s story – from growing up immersed in Celtic folk, by way of his mother, to supporting her through a sobriety journey – is one theme at the heart of the collection. Read Dillon’s conversation with SPIN here.

“‘Burnout Days’ feels like a further push into what our sound can be, whilst also staying familiar to our roots.” says Basse. “Some themes that are explored that I find new for flipturn are toxic positivity, burnout, and acceptance of constant change…It's the most honest we’ve been to our audience about what life has looked like for us the last few years.”

Formed in the small coastal town of Fernandina Beach, FL, flipturn first came together in high school, where they worked passionately to turn garage meet-ups into playing college house shows into headlining sold-out dates for thousands, performing across continents to their rapidly-expanding and deeply-dedicated fanbase. This year, flipturn will bring Burnout Days across the US, headlining their largest rooms yet, with stops including Terminal 5 in NYC, The Novo in LA, The Anthem in D.C., The Salt Shed in Chicago and more. They’ve also announced their return to Bonnaroo in 2025 on one of the festival’s main stages, after playing one of the earliest sets of the day in 2022. Just last week, the band curated and hosted Gainesville's Playground Music Festival to a sold-out crowd, uplifting the local Florida music scene where they themselves got their start. A full list of dates below and here.

The new album arrives on the other side the band’s debut Shadowglow, which found the “budding rockstars” (V Magazine) sharing stages with Two Door Cinema Club, The Revivalists, Mt. Joy, Goth Babe and Rainbow Kitten Surprise - a culmination of years of hard work for the five-piece: Basse, Tristan Duncan (lead guitar), Madeline Jarman (bass, backing vocals), Mitch Fountain (synth, guitar), and Devon VonBalson (drums). This past fall, flipturn made appearances at Austin City Limits (with the Austin American Statesman highlighting flipturn’s set as must-see critics’ pick), All Things Go and Ohana Fest (“one of the grooviest and upbeat sets of the entire day” according to mxdwn).

flipturn Tour Dates:

February 26 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

February 27 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

February 28 - Stubbs Amphitheater - Austin, TX

March 1 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

March 5 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

March 6 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA

March 7 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

March 8 - The Fox - Oakland, CA

March 9 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

March 11 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

March 13 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

March 15 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

March 18 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

March 19 - The Hawthorn - St. Louis, MO

March 21 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL

March 22 - The Palace Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

March 23 - Val Air - Des Moines, IA

March 26 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

March 27 - KEMBA live! - Columbus, OH

March 28 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

March 29 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Beanfield Theatre - Montreal, QB

April 2 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

April 4 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

April 5 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

April 9 - MEGACORP - Newport, KY

April 10 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

April 11 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

April 12 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

April 16 - Avondale Brewing - Birmingham, AL

April 17 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

April 18 - HOB Orlando - Orlando, FL

April 27 - High Water Festival - North Charleston, SC

June 13 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

November 14 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, England

Photo credit: Amanda Laferriere (@ajpgphoto)

