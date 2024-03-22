Fletcher Drops Soul-Baring New Album 'In Search of the Antidote'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In Search Of The Antidote — the highly anticipated new album from FLETCHER — is out today via EMI/Capitol Records.

The second full-length from the acclaimed singer/songwriter, In Search Of The Antidote brings FLETCHER's guitar-driven pop and captivating voice to songs exploring impulse, ego, identity, and self-realization.

Arriving on the heels of her widely lauded debut LP Girl Of My Dreams — a 2022 release that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 — In Search Of The Antidote emerged from an effort to examine “love in all its infinite manifestations,” she also used her fiercely self-aware songwriting to delve deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER's boundary-pushing brand of pop.

Says FLETCHER, “Over the years, I've looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection. Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote.

From the Finding Fletcher EP to you ruined new york city for me to THE S(EX) TAPES to Girl Of My Dreams, love has always been my muse. But before now, I don't think I'd ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That's what this album is about for me.”

Made in collaboration with GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo and with hitmakers like Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack, In Search Of The Antidote has already earned praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, who hailed it as “full of raw emotion.”

In a recent feature Rolling Stone also declared that “FLETCHER had established herself as one of pop's most versatile stars. She can pen a heartbreak ballad or craft a raucous dance hit and have tens of thousands sing the words back at her.”

A shining example of the album's layered emotionality, FLETCHER's brand-new single “Pretending” channels intense longing, bittersweet frustration, and absolute surrender all in the very same breath. Inspired by early 2000s pop rock icons like Avril Lavigne, Michelle Branch and Kelly Clarkson, the single spotlights her powerful vocal performance over gorgeously jagged guitar tones. FLETCHER's voice slips from tender to soulful as she speaks to the exquisite ache in attempting to hide your feelings from the one you desire.

“I don't know if it's because I'm a Pisces, but I can meet a beautiful person in a coffee shop and suddenly start asking myself, ‘What would my life look like with you?'” says FLETCHER. “‘Pretending' is about having that person at the back of your mind who makes you keep wondering, ‘Is it going to be us that end up together one day?'”

Along with “Pretending,” In Search Of The Antidote includes FLETCHER's previously released singles “Eras Of Us” (named a “Song You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone and featured on Billboard's “10 Cool Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week”), “Lead Me On” (featured as the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music), and “Doing Better” (an explosively fun track Apple Music's Zane Lowe deemed his favorite from the album”).

FLETCHER kicked off album release week with a performance at Lollapalooza South America, followed by a sold-out tour of Europe and the UK in April and May. The In Search Of The Antidote Tour will also bring her one-of-a-kind live show to Australia and New Zealand in July, with a string of tour dates in addition to an appearance at the massively popular festival Splendor In The Grass.

UK Dates below

May 01 - Birmingham O2 Academy

May 02 - Manchester Victoria Warehouse Academy

May 03 - Glasgow O2 Academy

May 09 - Newcastle City Hall

May 10 - Bristol 02 Academy

May 12 - Eventim Apollo

May 13 - Eventim Apollo

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her widely lauded debut EP you ruined new york city for me, featuring her breakthrough hit “Undrunk” — a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No.1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and included the hit single “Bitter,” which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER's debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and delivered the smash single “Becky's So Hot,” which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The album earned raves from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture, and many others while her music has surpassed two billion combined streams worldwide. In support of the LP, FLETCHER performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and set out on sold-out headline tours across North America, Australia, and Europe with nearly 200K tickets sold to date.

FLETCHER kicked off 2023 with an internet-breaking performance alongside Miley Cyrus on NBC's “New Year's Eve Party,” won the 2023 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist and garnered nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. A fast-rising cultural force, she also appeared as herself in the third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime, launched her own “FLETCHER & Friends” festival in her hometown of Asbury Park, and raised over $200K for GLAAD as part of her hugely popular Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Experience — a series of pop-ups in support of women-owned queer bars across America.

With her global headline tour of the UK, Europe, and Australia tour beginning this spring (including performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina), FLETCHER's sophomore album In Search Of The Antidote is out now via EMI/ Capitol Records.

Photo credit: Sebastian Faena