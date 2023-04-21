Fletcher Announces June 4 Hometown Pride Festival in Asbury Park

On June 4th, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER will host a one-of-a-kind Pride celebration at the legendary Stone Pony in her hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey. All tickets for FLETCHER AND FRIENDS are on sale now - go here to purchase.

Taking place on the Stone Pony Summer Stage, the all-ages event will also feature sets from special guests Olivia O'Brien and UPSAHL.

Recently hailed by the New Jersey Star Ledger as "Asbury Park's biggest star since Springsteen," FLETCHER is beyond thrilled to celebrate Pride at a venue that holds so much personal and historical significance. "Probably the most stoked I have ever been for a show in my entire life," said FLETCHER in a recent Instagram post regarding FLETCHER AND FRIENDS. "To be able to bring some pride back to my hometown means more to my heart that words can explain."

Last month, FLETCHER was awarded "Outstanding Music Artist" at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. In 2023 she will continue her "Meet Her At The Bar Experience," a program she launched last year in support of woman-owned queer bars around the country as well as GLAAD (so far raising $50,000 for their key initiatives with the support of FLETCHER's fanbase, brand partner JD Sports, and co-sponsor Lyft).

FLETCHER's powerhouse debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and featured the smash single "Becky's So Hot," which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The album earned raves from Rolling Stone, (FLETCHER "is a rising star at her rawest...honest, and deliberate") Billboard, V Magazine, Alternative Press, Consequence, Vulture, and many others while her music has amassed over a billion combined streams worldwide. FLETCHER's latest single, "Better Version (feat. Kelsea Ballerini)" is available now on the Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) edition.

Known for her intimate and notoriously dazzling live show, FLETCHER has sold out a series of headline tours on multiple continents and performed at major festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life is Beautiful, and more. FLETCHER performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and kicked off 2023 with a viral performance alongside Miley Cyrus at "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC before bringing her Girl Of My Dreams tour to the UK and Europe.

About FLETCHER

Praised by leading outlets like Rolling Stone, TIME, Interview Magazine, and more, acclaimed singer and songwriter FLETCHER hails from Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she cultivated her passion for music and her unforgettably candid storytelling. In 2019 she released her debut EP you ruined new york city for me.

The widely lauded EP features her breakthrough hit "Undrunk," a track that spent several weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, scored the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Viral Chart, and emerged as the fastest-rising song at pop radio from a new artist in the past five years.

Released in September 2020, FLETCHER's EP THE S(EX) TAPES hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres and featured gold-certified lead single "Bitter," which has amassed over 200 million global streams. FLETCHER's debut album Girl Of My Dreams arrived in September 2022 and featured the smash single "Becky's So Hot," which hit No. 3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

FLETCHER performed the track on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" while the album earned raves from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Alternative Press, Vulture and many more.

photo credit: Carlos de la Reina