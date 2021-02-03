Fleece Release New Single 'Do U Mind? (Leave The Light On)'

Montreal quartet Fleece continue their run of single releases today with "Do U Mind? (Leave The Light On)" - mixed by Adel Kazi (Clay and Friends), mastered by Ryan Morey (Arcade Fire/Yves Jarvis) - along with sharing a video, directed by Adam Capriolo. Watch it below.

"Do U Mind? (Leave the Light On)" is about temporary love. A commentary on Grindr and hookup culture, presented on a beautiful bed of reverb and indie pop goodness. Discussing, songwriter/vocalist Matt Rogers stated, "It's about meeting up with someone and pretending like you're in love for the night, even though you both know you're not. It's a little wink to all the people out there who feel the same way, and want to feel that sense of belonging for just a moment. I feel like hookup culture has made it really hard to be vulnerable with each-other. This song is my attempt at explaining the intersection of love, isolation, and frustration that apps like Grindr make me feel."

"The video was directly inspired by Fleece's symbiotic creative process," added director Capriolo. "Four independently imaginative and goofy artists with completely different energies, that can come together and make magic. They each had a colour and a light fixture that represented their vibe, and by the end all their colours were mixing together in Fleece's signature paisley-sixties way. The sets and instruments used in the 'dream world' were made of cardboard that the band and I crafted together to emphasize the band building their music from scratch.

In imagining the visual tone for 'Do U Mind? (Leave the Light On)', I wanted to highlight the song's romantic portrayal of one-night stands and dating-app lovers. Taking what typically has had the connotation of being shameful or embarrassing, and then reimagining it as romantic, sensual, and fulfilling."

After spending 2019 focused on writing new material, Fleece returned in 2020 with three singles, including October's "Upside Down," which has amassed nearly two million streams across all digital platforms, while garnering praise from outlets such as Billboard PRIDE who stated, "Fleece offers a Motown-esque love song for the LGBTQ community... with truly stellar vocals courtesy of frontman Matt Rogers."

Fleece emerged in 2015 with their debut album Scavenger, followed in 2017 by their sophomore LP, Voyager. Garnering critical praise, the band sold out 500+ capacity venues in Toronto and Montreal, before packing a night at Pop Montreal, followed by North American tours in 2018 supporting Born Ruffians that spring and then Tokyo Police Club in the autumn. Fleece are currently putting the finishing touches on a third full-length due out later this year.

