Flaunt Magazine Premieres Mini Documentary Of Brooklyn Rapper For New Dr. Martens Music & Film Series

Highlighting unique voices that aren't heard in the mainstream, the iconic shoe brand Dr. Martens has premiered the fourth episode of its first-ever Dr. Martens Presents Music & Film Series. The new installment features the ground-breaking Brooklyn rapper Junglepussy, whose fierce talent and uncompromising style has drawn accolades and attention from Erykah Badu, Rihanna and more.

In the clip directed by NY filmmaker Vincent Martell and shot on location in New York atSuperchief Gallery, Junglepussy describes how she first started rapping in the Chemistry lab at her High School, and the defining moment when she realized it was time to commit to a new chapter in her life and evolve. Watch and share the exclusive premiere of the short film as Junglepussy talks about her personal journey and evolution as an artist via FLAUNT magazine.

"Evolving as an artist is something that is everlasting," says Junglepussy. "I don't like it when people say 'don't ever get comfortable,' I feel like you definitely deserve comfort along the way, but just know you're more than where you are now, you're more than what you think of yourself now, remember that."

Hailing from Brooklyn, Junglepussy first released her mixtape, Satisfaction Guaranteedafter garnering early attention from Erykah Badu who called out her first single "Cream Team." Junglepussy followed it up with Pregnant With Success, her first full-length album about self-love which garnered critical acclaim from Fact, Spin and Rolling Stone. Vibe named her next effort J3 a top "25 Hip-Hop Albums by Bomb Womxn of 2018.". The album featured collaborations with Rico Love, Gangsta Boo, Wiki, and Quin. Junglepussy just released a video for her new single "Spiders." Working with New York-designer Liv Mains and Savage X Fenty from Rihanna, Junglepussy transforms into a sultry spider trapping all in her web. Watch Junglepussy's new video for "Spiders."

For the first-ever Dr. Martens Music & Film Series, NYC-based filmmaker Vincent Martell and L.A.-based filmmaker Erik Rojas have curated a solid lineup of performers are sharing their stories of resilience and determination. They explore what it takes to succeed as musicians realizing their own artistic vision in the music industry. Each L.A.and NY concert as well as the accompanying short documentary films created provide an intimate look at the daily lives of working musicians and share their unique point of view as told by our filmmakers who have their own stories of resilience to tell. Confirmed music artists for the Dr. Martens Presents: Music & Film Series include Junglepussy, De'Wayne Jackson, L.A. Witch, Paranoyds, Sad Girl, OSHUN, Combo Chimbita, Phony Ppl, Death Valley Girls. Samia and PJ.

The next Dr. Martens Music & Film Series NY concert will be November 21 in Brooklyn, NY at Barbes with Combo Chimbita and the L.A. concert will feature The Paranoyds and SadGirl at Cinema Bar on December 12.





