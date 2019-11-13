Five For Fighting With String Quartet Announced At SOPAC

Five For Fighting, the one-man band of Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter John Ondrasik, will be accompanied by a dynamic string quartet when he rings in the festive holiday season at SOPAC on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Five For Fighting with String Quartet - Playing Their Hits and Holiday Favorites features Folk/Pop singer Marie Miller as the opener. Tickets are $30-$48 and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org/five-for-fighting.

Best known for his piano-based Top 40 Rock hits "Superman (It's Not Easy)," "100 Years" and "The Riddle," John Ondrasik has spent the past decade writing deeply personal songs that include social messages, invoke the human spirit and make strong emotional connections.

With the past six albums by Five for Fighting (the hockey penalty term he uses as a stage name), Ondrasik has had a multitude of successes. Five for Fighting's breakthrough came in 2001 with the Grammy-nominated song "Superman (It's Not Easy)" and Ondrasik's performance at The Concert for New York City.

Five for Fighting landed a place in the American Songbook with the iconic "100 Years," "World," "The Riddle," "Chances" and "What If." Ondrasik's music has been featured in over 350 films, TV shows and advertisements, ranging from The Blind Side to The Sopranos. In 2018 he was the musical voice of the CBS hit show Code Black.

He also is deeply involved in advocating for U.S. troops, through work that includes USO tours, supporting several veteran-oriented charities, and distributing over a million CD for the Troops to men and women of the service and their families around the world. A portion of sales from the single "Christmas Where You Are," a tribute to the military co-written with Jim Brickman, benefits programs of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Ondrasik is busy on a Broadway musical, various television projects and a new Five For Fighting album while giving keynotes across the country to corporations and various organizations.

Opening the concert is Marie Miller, a songwriter and recording artist from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. Miller grew up on a small vineyard with nine siblings, and spent most of her childhood reading old books, writing songs or strumming her mandolin.

Her favorite musical moments include a 2015 performance before Pope Francis and 700,000 attendees in Philadelphia, which aired on CNN and Fox News. Miller's music also has been featured on ABC-TV's Dancing with the Stars, SiriusXM, The Pulse, Billboard.com, The Huffington Post and Voice of America. She is currently releasing new music from her forthcoming album, Little Dreams.





