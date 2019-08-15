Five Boroughs Music Festival Opens 13th Season With Founders

Five Boroughs Music Festival (5BMF) presents the first concert of its 13th season featuring Founders -a songwriting collective combining classical and folk music with original compositions and pop arrangements-in a program entitled "Songs for the End of Time" on Monday, September 23 at 7:30pm at Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square South).

Re-imagining Messiaen's "Quartet for the End of Time," Founders' arrangement features Gregorian chant, Bulgarian folk song, jazz and indie rock in a contemporary format, while exploring the same themes that inspired Messiaen when he wrote his "Quartet", including bird songs, 1920s jazz, European folk music, and religious apocalyptic undertones. The second half of the program, "Songs for the End of Time," is comprised of works that take an introspective look at the struggle to make positive changes in today's world. Exploring themes of war, pain, confusion and separation, the program concludes with contrasting works that paint a picture of hope for the future.

Additional 5BMF performances in the 2019-20 season include two concerts by the medieval ensemble Alkemie with composer-vocalist Elliot Cole in their new program, Beautee & Bountee: An Arthurian Refraction on November 23 and 24 ; a celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary with new-music piano trio Longleash in Beethoven Reflections on January 10 and 12 ; a collaboration with GEMAS (Gotham Early Music Scene/Americas Society) and the Baryshnikov Arts Center in a program presenting Cuban early music ensemble Ars Longa de la Habana on March 18 ; and Astride Peace and War: John Jenkins, Master of the Musick Art, a multi-concert "mini-festival" exploring the works of English composer John Jenkins, performed by viol consorts Parthenia and LeStrange Viols on May 29, 31, and June 1 .

Program Information

Monday, September 23, 2019 at 7:30pm

Judson Memorial Church

55 Washington Square South

New York, NY 10012

Featuring:

Ben Russell, violin/vocals

Brandon Ridenour, trumpet/keys

Hamilton Berry, cello/vocals

Yoonah Kim, clarinet

Greg Chudzik, bass

Tickets:

Tickets range from $15 to $45 and can be purchased at http://5bmf.org/founders/ .

Founders is a songwriting collective that flourishes in combining classical and folk music with original compositions and pop arrangements. With songs ranging from Appalachian themed originals to Radiohead covers to art songs using famous poetry, Founders is re-imagining the boundaries of musical styles. As the New York Music Daily states, "Their excellent debut album, You & Who, is unlike anything else out there right now."

Merging the talents of five conservatory trained musicians from New York City, Founders brings a fresh perspective on songwriting. Each musician has worked with acclaimed songwriters such as James Taylor, Sufjan Stevens, Sting, and Björk, as well as with elite classical ensembles such as Canadian Brass, A Far Cry, and Mahler Chamber Orchestra. They have been featured on the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Walt Disney Hall, and Lincoln Center as well as on television broadcasts such as The Late Show, and SNL. With acoustic instruments and their unique musical vision, Founders is forging a new path for audiences around the world.





