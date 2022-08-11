Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fit For a King Announce New Album 'The Hell We Create'

It arrives on October 28 via Solid State Records.

Aug. 11, 2022  

FIT FOR A KING have announced their new album The Hell We Create. It arrives on October 28 via Solid State Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "End (The Other Side)."

"'End (The Other Side)' is one of the most personal songs I have ever written, lyrically," says singer Ryan Kirby. "This song is about my wife's near-death experience, after having a stroke, and how the experience not only showed me how unprepared I was to lose her, but also how unprepared I am to face death. I am fortunate to have not dealt with much death in my life, but I learned, in the end, that death comes for us all."

About the album, Kirby says, "It is a reflection of the events that happened throughout the pandemic. In short, my wife and I adopted children and had to homeschool them. She almost died from a stroke. The Hell We Create is by far the deepest and most personal record we've ever written."

In 2011, Fit For A King emerged out of Texas with a searing signature style rooted in metal and hardcore and uplifted by hypnotic hooks. Following the breakout LP Creation/Destruction [2013], they earned four consecutive Top 5 debuts on both the Billboard Top Christian Albums Chart and the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart with Slave to Nothing [2014], Deathgrip [2016], Dark Skies [2018], and The Path [2020].

The latter marked their first #1 on the Top Christian Albums Chart and Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. Plus, the band collaborated with fellow heavy-hitters such as August Burns Red and We Came As Romans. They've generated nearly 312 million streams.

In the end, Fit For A King delivers an important message on the record.

"I want to raise self-awareness," Kirby finishes. "It's not just important to fight for ourselves, but we're fighting for others. You can reach out for help even if you're scared. I know I was. I hope we can all reflect on not only what we put ourselves through, but what we put others through."

FFAK will also hit the road with I Prevail and Piece The Veil this summer and fall. All dates are below.

FIT FOR A KING ON TOUR: WITH I PREVAIL, PIERCE THE VEIL, + YOURS TRULY: LEG 1:

9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
9/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
9/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
9/16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
9/17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena
9/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave
9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
9/21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center
9/23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater
9/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
9/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9/27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
9/29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
10/1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
10/5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
10/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

WITH I PREVAIL, PIERCE THE VEIL, + STAND ATLANTIC:
LEG 2:

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
10/26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
11/6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11/12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore




