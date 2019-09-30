Finneas Releases 'I Don't Miss You At All'



Today, 22-year-old songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist FINNEAS, returns with "I Don't Miss You At All," another moody and infectious cut taken from his highly anticipated debut EP, Blood Harmony, out on October 4.



Listen to "I Don't Miss You At All" below!



In speaking about the new song, FINNEAS reveals, "This song is about trying (and failing) to convince yourself that you're over someone. Remembering all your absolute favorite things about them and pretending they mean nothing to you now." He continues,"I wrote it on a toy guitar in a hotel in New York while we were on tour this summer. Just a Lil indie movie darling."



The new song serves as the follow up to "Shelter," which MTV News called "a galvanic, acoustic guitar-driven number," with The New York Times praising the up-tempo number's guitar work, moving from "foot-tapping syncopation to full flamenco-pop drive."



In addition to "I Don't Miss You At All" and "Shelter," the seven-track Blood Harmony EP will feature three previously unheard songs, "Lost My Mind," "Partners In Crime" and "Die Alone," - as revealed on FINNEAS' Instagram- as well as fan-favorites "I Lost A Friend," and "Let's Fall In In Love For The Night."



Explaining the title of his EP, FINNEAS shares, "I would love for this title to remain ambiguous to listeners and for everyone to be able to imbue it with their own meaning and justification." As the sole collaborator, producer and elder brother to Billie Eilish, he elaborates. "The most common use of the term blood harmony is an English expression for what it sounds like when siblings sing together, that biologic chemistry-I think that speaks for itself."



This fall FINNEAS will take the stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival (TICKETS HERE), before embarking on his first SOLD OUT headlining tour. Kicking off October 15 in San Francisco, the six date run will see him play two shows at Los Angeles' iconic Masonic Lodge at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery before heading off to Chicago and Brooklyn and concluding in Boston on October 24. For more information, go to: www.finneasofficial.com

Responsible for penning international smashes 'ocean eyes' and 'when the party's over' and producing the No. 1 debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' FINNEAS recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts for 9 consecutive weeks. While Billie Eilish's 'bad guy'-produced and co-written by FINNEAS- recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, taking Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Ft Billy Ray Cyrus off to the top spot.



Earlier this year, FINNEAS, along with his sister Billie, were honored by ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) with the prestigious Vanguard Award, presented to them by Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts.



'I Don't Miss You At All' is out everywhere now.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/05 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

10/15 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

10/18 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

10/20 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

10/23 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

10/24 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You