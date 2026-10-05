Finn Wolfhard Releases Amazon Music Original Cover of Wreckless Eric's 'Whole Wide World'

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Finn Wolfhard released 'Whole Wide World (Amazon Music Original)' on October 2, 2026, available exclusively on Amazon Music. Wolfhard pays tribute to Wreckless Eric's cult classic with a faithful rendition that preserves the original's spirit while expanding its sound through fuller production and his own musical sensibility.

Listen to the track at music.amazon.ca/albums/B0HHG656GT.

The release follows Wolfhard's sophomore solo album, Fire From The Hip, released in July via Night Shift Productions, Inc./AWAL. Recorded at Pachyderm Studios in February 2026 and engineered by Andrew Humphrey, the 12-track album draws inspiration from Exile on Main St. and Beggars Banquet, building on the personal songwriting of his 2025 debut, Happy Birthday, which has amassed more than 64 million streams.

In 2025, Wolfhard completed a sold-out U.S. tour and played his first solo headline show in London, selling out Electric Brixton. This year, he performed at Lollapalooza and Osheaga, with appearances at Austin City Limits Music Festival still to come.

Finn Wolfhard Tour Dates:

Oct. 2, 2026 — Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

Oct. 3, 2026 — Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 6, 2026 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 7, 2026 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte – The Underground

Oct. 8, 2026 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Oct. 10, 2026 — Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 12, 2026 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 13, 2026 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 14, 2026 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Castro Theatre

Oct. 16, 2026 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 17, 2026 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 18, 2026 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Oct. 20, 2026 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

About Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a multi-hyphenate actor, musician, and director whose work spans film, television, and music. After first establishing himself as the frontman of several indie music projects, he launched his solo career with his debut album Happy Birthday in 2025. Wolfhard continues to evolve his sound and identity as a solo artist with his second album, Fire From The Hip.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 02 Hrs 44 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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