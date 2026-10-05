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Finn Wolfhard Releases Amazon Music Original Cover of Wreckless Eric's 'Whole Wide World'

Wolfhard performs a faithful rendition of the iconic song ahead of his U.S. and Canadian tour stops.

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Finn Wolfhard Releases Amazon Music Original Cover of Wreckless Eric's 'Whole Wide World'

Finn Wolfhard released 'Whole Wide World (Amazon Music Original)' on October 2, 2026, available exclusively on Amazon Music. Wolfhard pays tribute to Wreckless Eric's cult classic with a faithful rendition that preserves the original's spirit while expanding its sound through fuller production and his own musical sensibility.

Listen to the track at music.amazon.ca/albums/B0HHG656GT.

The release follows Wolfhard's sophomore solo album, Fire From The Hip, released in July via Night Shift Productions, Inc./AWAL. Recorded at Pachyderm Studios in February 2026 and engineered by Andrew Humphrey, the 12-track album draws inspiration from Exile on Main St. and Beggars Banquet, building on the personal songwriting of his 2025 debut, Happy Birthday, which has amassed more than 64 million streams.

In 2025, Wolfhard completed a sold-out U.S. tour and played his first solo headline show in London, selling out Electric Brixton. This year, he performed at Lollapalooza and Osheaga, with appearances at Austin City Limits Music Festival still to come.

Finn Wolfhard Tour Dates:

Oct. 2, 2026 — Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

Oct. 3, 2026 — Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 6, 2026 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 7, 2026 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte – The Underground

Oct. 8, 2026 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Oct. 10, 2026 — Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 12, 2026 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 13, 2026 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 14, 2026 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Castro Theatre

Oct. 16, 2026 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 17, 2026 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 18, 2026 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Oct. 20, 2026 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

About Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a multi-hyphenate actor, musician, and director whose work spans film, television, and music. After first establishing himself as the frontman of several indie music projects, he launched his solo career with his debut album Happy Birthday in 2025. Wolfhard continues to evolve his sound and identity as a solo artist with his second album, Fire From The Hip.

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