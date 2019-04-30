Finn Andrews Shares Official Music Video For ONE BY THE VENOM

Today, Finn Andrews (The Veils) releases his superb new video for "One By The Venom" taken from his debut solo album, One Piece At A Time, out now via Nettwerk.

"One By The Venom" belongs to a songwriting sub-genre Andrews adores-the list song-and its onslaught of doom scenarios provides the perfect canopy under which Finn and his new band members play off one another. The new video, directed by Alexander Gandar is the perfect accompaniment - dark and twisted but served with humor and surprisingly, considering how good the end result is - all filmed on a shoe-string budget.

"We didn't have much money, but we had time," says Finn. "Each death is only about 1.5 seconds long so (director) Alex Gandar and I set about trying to think of the most direct ways to show them. Alex wrote out the world's most macabre spreadsheet containing each death, how long it was, who was in it, where it would be shot... it was a huge amount of work."

Video director Alexander Gandar: "This music video is barely longer than your average movie trailer, and yet the immense amount of work we set ourselves meant that it often felt more like we were making a movie. We've tried to show death in all its chaos and absurdity and sadness and inevitability, so that we might also hope to witness the colossal and lovely and ever-shifting mosaic of life."

Since signing a record deal at 16, Finn Andrews and his band The Veils have released 5 albums together, appeared in David Lynch's reboot of Twin Peaks, as well as on soundtracks by luminary film directors Tim Burton and Paolo Sorrentino, and was also recently been commissioned by the Belgian government to write a 20-minute orchestral piece to commemorate the antipodean dead of World War I. It was while writing 2016's critically acclaimed Total Depravity that the New Zealand-raised musician realized a different streak was beginning to emerge. Fueled by the end of a relationship, Andrews took some time out from London and from The Veils, and returned to New Zealand to begin work on his first solo album, One Piece At A Time. Listen to the full album here! One Piece At A Time is more personal and self-exploratory than anything Andrews has previously attempted, an effort he says that wasn't necessarily deliberate but more a result of circumstance. In addition to the songs' subject matter exposing more of his life than before, Andrews also admits that their arrangements allowed for less to hide behind, showcasing him in a different way. Dominated by Andrews' voice, the ten tunes place him firmly front and center. The album is one of Andrews' most profound and intimate pieces of work. Recorded entirely live at The Lab in Auckland, and engineered and co-produced by Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins), the band includes Andrews on vocals, piano, and guitar; Cass Basil on electric and upright bass; Alex Freer on drums; Healy on guitar; Reb Fountain and Nina Siegler on backing vocals; with sprawling string arrangements by Victoria Kelly.





