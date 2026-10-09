Finger Eleven Release Maxi-Single of LAST NIGHT ON EARTH
The Canadian hard rock band also launched a global artist search inviting fans to create duets with the track.
Multi-platinum hard rock band FINGER ELEVEN have released a new maxi-single of their fan favorite song 'Last Night On Earth,' out now via Better Noise Music. The release showcases the depth and dynamics of the song, offering a fascinating perspective on 'Last Night On Earth' from multiple angles, and heralds the arrival of a fully-loaded Deluxe Version of the band's most recent album, Last Night On Earth, on November 6.
In tandem with the release, the band launched a special global campaign to find the perfect guest to accompany them on the track. Fans may either add their own vocals or remix the instrumental and post their ensuing creations on social media with the #F11LastNightDuet.
Singer Scott Anderson says, 'We have always loved the idea of turning 'Last Night on Earth' into a duet. Putting the #F11LastNightDuet idea out to the artist community and leaving the creative boundaries open is key. We hope artists will bring their own style and emotion — whether by adding lyrics, adjusting the arrangement, or working within the existing framework. I'm excited to hear the different interpretations. I have no idea what to expect, and that's exactly what I love about it.'
In other news, FINGER ELEVEN are set for an upcoming 12-city UK tour with SOiL. The tour begins on October 30 at Brighton's Chalk, followed by performances in Hull, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol, and more. The run concludes on November 14 at London's Electric Ballroom. In March 2027, the band will return to Canada for the Last Night on Earth Tour.
One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, FINGER ELEVEN — Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums) — have amassed north of 1 billion overall career streams. The Toronto-based band has released a series of consecutive international hit albums and chart-topping singles, setting radio records with 'Paralyzer' and 'One Thing.' After celebrating their legacy with a 'Greatest Hits' collection, the band entered a new chapter with Last Night On Earth, featuring the #1 Rock hits 'Adrenaline' and 'The Mountain.'
Last Night On Earth (Deluxe Version) Track Listing
'Adrenaline'
'Blue Sky Mystery'
'Cold Concrete'
'Lock Me Up'
'Last Night On Earth'
'The Mountain'
'Perfect Effigy'
'Wall Dogs'
'Laughing at the Storm'
'Body and Mind'
'Blue Sky Mystery' (Feat. Filter)
'Bones and Joints II'
'Living In A Dream' (Live)
'First Time' (Acoustic Live at B Town Sound)
'One Thing' (Acoustic Live at B Town Sound)
'Last Night on Earth' (DEMO 3)
'Last Night on Earth' (DEMO 7)
'Last Night on Earth' (Instrumental)
Finger Eleven On Tour
10/30 — Brighton, UK — Chalk*
10/31 — Wolverhampton, UK — KK's Steel Mill*
11/1 — Hull, UK — Asylum*
11/3 — Glasgow, UK — The Garage (Attic)*
11/4 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK — Digital*
11/5 — Great Yarmouth, UK — Hard Rock Hell Festival XIX
11/6 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City*
11/7 — Manchester, UK — O2 Ritz Manchester*
11/10 — Northampton, UK — Roadmender*
11/11 — Southampton, UK — The 1865*
11/12 — Torquay, UK — The Foundry*
11/13 — Bristol, UK — O2 Academy Bristol*
11/14 — Camden, UK — Electric Ballroom*
3/3 — Thunder Bay, Canada — Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
3/5 — Winnipeg, Canada — Club Regent Event Centre
3/6 — Saskatoon, Canada — Capitol Music Club
3/7 — Saskatoon, Canada — Capitol Music Club
3/9 — Lloydminster, Canada — Vic Juba Community Theatre
3/11 — Grand Prairie, Canada — Better Than Fred's
3/12 — Grand Prairie, Canada — Better Than Fred's
3/14 — Prince George, Canada — CN Centre
3/15 — Kamloops, Canada — Sagebrush Theatre
3/16 — Victoria, Canada — McPherson Playhouse
3/18 — Nanaimo, Canada — Port Theatre
3/19 — Campbell River, Canada — Tidemark Theatre
3/20 — Vancouver, Canada — Commodore Ballroom
3/22 — Vernon, Canada — Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
3/23 — Trail, Canada — Charles Bailey Theatre
3/25 — Cranbrook, Canada — Key City Theatre
3/26 — Red Deer, Canada — Red Deer Memorial Centre
3/27 — Tsuut'ina, Canada — Grey Eagle Event Centre
3/30 — Sherwood Park, Canada — Festival Place
3/31 — Camrose, Canada — Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre
4/2 — Regina, Canada — Casino Regina
4/3 — Brandon, Canada — Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
4/5 — Prince Albert, Canada — EA Rawlinson Centre for the Arts
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...