Final Child Unveils AFTERLIFE via Billboard ft. Tom Payne

Jen Akerman, a.k.a. dark-pop performer Final Child, has announced her self-produced debut Till Death Do Us Part (part I) EP arriving on September 13. The collection is home to seven slick, moody tracks that evoke the tense, passionate pop of fellow Scandinavian singers Tove Lo and Lykke Li.



Akerman is a perpetual optimist, always focusing on what's possible. On the electro-tinged duet "Afterlife," she and Tom Payne trade verses about staying together in the event of an apocalypse. "Sometimes I look at the afterlife as a relief," she explains. "I have friends of mine that have, unfortunately, killed themselves or have friends that have passed away. And you still have to celebrate the fact that we are here and we have been here." The trippy, analog inspired visuals feature Akerman shredding the guitar and inviting listeners to come along on a kaleidoscopic journey.

Watch the video here:

Upon moving from Sweden to Los Angeles at age 18, the multitalented Akerman began playing in several bands and booked modeling campaigns withThe Gap, American Apparel, Forever 21, and more. She spent time with family, like older half-sister, actress Malin Akerman and eventually met her now-fiance, actor Tom Payne. All the while, she absorbed information: how to play guitar, how to sing, how to produce, how to be a self-possessed, manager-free, independent businessperson. This journey lead to the inception of Final Child who recently played to a nearly sold-out crowd at LA'sTroubador. Stay tuned for more news and chances to experience Final Child's captivating live show coming soon.

Photo Credit: Trippy Dana





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You