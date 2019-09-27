Fetty Wap Drops Single 'Brand New'

Today, Multi Platinum recording artist Fetty Wapreleases his new single "Brand New" off of his forthcoming album King Zoo to drop later this year. The uptempo record finds Fetty crooning over a caribbean-synth beat making this song a certified bop. Most recently, Fetty graced television screens nationwide closing out the 2019 MTV VMA's as well as performing the first single off of King Zoo "Birthday" on Good Morning America.

The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two Grammy Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.





